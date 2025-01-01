Menu
RARE OPPORTUNITY TO OWN A REGULAR CAB BLACK SHORT BOX 2 DOOR RAM WITH HEMI LOW KMS , NO ACCIDENTS HISTORY ACCORDING TO CARFAX HISTORY REPORT  ( VERIFIED ), POWERFUL 5.7 HEMI ENGINE, DUAL EXHAUSTS, 20 CHROMES & HIGH-END RUBBER, ARTIFICIAL LEATHER SEATS, HIGH-END EXHAUSTS / HEADLIGHTS/ TAILLIGHTS, KEYLESS ENTRY/START, BED LINER & HARD COVER,  GOOD AMOUNT OF $ SPENT ON MANY UPGRADES, ALMOST MINT CONDITION. 

Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

2014 RAM 1500

127,784 KM

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500

2WD Reg Cab Short Box 5.7 Hemi

12408876

2014 RAM 1500

2WD Reg Cab Short Box 5.7 Hemi

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

127,784KM
VIN 3C6JR6AT9EG158515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Two Tone Black / Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 127,784 KM

Vehicle Description

RARE OPPORTUNITY TO OWN A REGULAR CAB BLACK SHORT BOX 2 DOOR RAM WITH HEMI LOW KMS , NO ACCIDENTS HISTORY ACCORDING TO CARFAX HISTORY REPORT  ( VERIFIED ), POWERFUL 5.7 HEMI ENGINE, DUAL EXHAUSTS, 20" CHROMES & HIGH-END RUBBER, ARTIFICIAL LEATHER SEATS, HIGH-END EXHAUSTS / HEADLIGHTS/ TAILLIGHTS, KEYLESS ENTRY/START, BED LINER & HARD COVER,  GOOD AMOUNT OF $ SPENT ON MANY UPGRADES, ALMOST MINT CONDITION. 

Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Split Bench Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Conventional Spare Tire

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2014 RAM 1500