$23,998+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500
2WD Reg Cab Short Box 5.7 Hemi
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Two Tone Black / Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 127,784 KM
Vehicle Description
RARE OPPORTUNITY TO OWN A REGULAR CAB BLACK SHORT BOX 2 DOOR RAM WITH HEMI LOW KMS , NO ACCIDENTS HISTORY ACCORDING TO CARFAX HISTORY REPORT ( VERIFIED ), POWERFUL 5.7 HEMI ENGINE, DUAL EXHAUSTS, 20" CHROMES & HIGH-END RUBBER, ARTIFICIAL LEATHER SEATS, HIGH-END EXHAUSTS / HEADLIGHTS/ TAILLIGHTS, KEYLESS ENTRY/START, BED LINER & HARD COVER, GOOD AMOUNT OF $ SPENT ON MANY UPGRADES, ALMOST MINT CONDITION.
Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.
Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
