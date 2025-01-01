$22,999+ taxes & licensing
2014 RAM 1500
4WD CREW CAB 149" SPORT
Location
M&L Autos
1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689
Certified
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # DR1452
- Mileage 130,100 KM
Vehicle Description
M&L Autos is excited to offer this 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 Sport, a head-turning pickup that combines rugged capability with premium comfort and bold styling. Whether you're tackling tough jobs or cruising in style, this Ram Sport delivers performance and refinement in one impressive package.Key Features:
✔ Hemi Power – 5.7L HEMI V8 engine with 395 HP and 410 lb-ft of torque, paired with a responsive 8-speed automatic transmission for strong towing and hauling.
✔ Sport Appearance Package – Aggressive blacked-out grille, 20-inch gloss-black wheels, body-color bumpers, and bold "Sport" badging for a standout look.
✔ Luxury Interior – Premium cloth/vinyl sport seats, heated front seats, Uconnect® infotainment with touchscreen, Bluetooth, and a premium sound system.
✔ Advanced Tech & Safety – Rearview camera, keyless entry, steering-wheel controls, and multiple airbags for confidence on and off the road.
✔ Built to Work & Play – Class-leading towing capacity, durable bed liner, and available 4x4 for all-weather capability.
Low mileage & well-maintained
Clean title, no accidents
Sport-tuned suspension for a smooth ride
Powerful exhaust note & commanding presence
This 2014 Ram 1500 Sport offers the perfect mix of muscle and comfort, making it an ideal choice for truck enthusiasts. Don’t wait—contact M&L Autos today to test drive this exceptional pickup!
📞 Call Now: 905-439-7689
📍 Visit Us: 19-1400 Aimco Blvd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
🌐 Online: www.mlautos.ca
M&L Autos
Call Dealer
905-439-XXXX(click to show)
