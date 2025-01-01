2014 RAM 1500

Menu
<h3 style=font-weight: 500; font-size: 18.288px; line-height: 1.5; margin: 18.288px 0px 13.716px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=font-weight: 600;>2014 Dodge Ram 1500 Sport – Power, Style, and Capability</span></h3><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=margin: 13.716px 0px; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=font-weight: 600;>M&L Autos</span> is excited to offer this <span style=font-weight: 600;>2014 Dodge Ram 1500 Sport</span>, a head-turning pickup that combines rugged capability with premium comfort and bold styling. Whether youre tackling tough jobs or cruising in style, this Ram Sport delivers performance and refinement in one impressive package.</p><h4 style=font-weight: 500; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; margin: 18.288px 0px 13.716px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Key Features:</span></h4><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=margin: 13.716px 0px; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;>✔ <span style=font-weight: 600;>Hemi Power</span> – <span style=font-weight: 600;>5.7L HEMI V8 engine</span> with <span style=font-weight: 600;>395 HP</span> and <span style=font-weight: 600;>410 lb-ft of torque</span>, paired with a responsive <span style=font-weight: 600;>8-speed automatic transmission</span> for strong towing and hauling.<br />✔ <span style=font-weight: 600;>Sport Appearance Package</span> – Aggressive blacked-out grille, 20-inch gloss-black wheels, body-color bumpers, and bold Sport badging for a standout look.<br />✔ <span style=font-weight: 600;>Luxury Interior</span> – Premium cloth/vinyl sport seats, heated front seats, Uconnect® infotainment with touchscreen, Bluetooth, and a premium sound system.<br />✔ <span style=font-weight: 600;>Advanced Tech & Safety</span> – Rearview camera, keyless entry, steering-wheel controls, and multiple airbags for confidence on and off the road.<br />✔ <span style=font-weight: 600;>Built to Work & Play</span> – Class-leading towing capacity, durable bed liner, and available 4x4 for all-weather capability.</p><h4 style=font-weight: 500; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; margin: 18.288px 0px 13.716px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Additional Highlights:</span></h4><ul style=margin: 13.716px 0px; padding-left: 27.432px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16.002px; background-color: #ffffff;><li><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=line-height: 28.575px; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;>Low mileage & well-maintained</p></li><li style=margin-top: 4px;><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=line-height: 28.575px; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;>Clean title, no accidents</p></li><li style=margin-top: 4px;><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=line-height: 28.575px; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;>Sport-tuned suspension for a smooth ride</p></li><li style=margin-top: 4px;><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=line-height: 28.575px; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;>Powerful exhaust note & commanding presence</p></li></ul><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=margin: 13.716px 0px; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;>This <span style=font-weight: 600;>2014 Ram 1500 Sport</span> offers the perfect mix of muscle and comfort, making it an ideal choice for truck enthusiasts. Don't wait—contact M&L Autos today to test drive this exceptional pickup!

📞 Call Now: 905-439-7689
📍 Visit Us: 19-1400 Aimco Blvd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
🌐 Online: www.mlautos.ca

Location

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

