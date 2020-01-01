Menu
2014 RAM Cargo Van

RAM, CARGO, PARTITION, GRAND CARAVAN

2014 RAM Cargo Van

RAM, CARGO, PARTITION, GRAND CARAVAN

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

$6,985

+ taxes & licensing

  • 202,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4481982
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

MANY MORE TO CHOOSE FROM, PLEASE CHECK OUR INVENTORY FOR MORE GREAT WORK RAM VANS at www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com
Your one STOP used car Store,“CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

CLEANEST WORK TRUCK OUT THERE, SPOTLESS, BACK UP CAMERA,PARTITION,HEAVY DUTY SUSPENSION,WE HAVE SHELVES AVAILABLE AT NO EXTRA COST THEY COME IN DIFFERENT SHAPES OR SIZES,A/C,POWER GROUP,CRUISE CONTROL,CARFAX PROVIDED ON ALL OUR VEHICLES,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""
www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"
All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""



-------------------------------------------------


OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:
1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6
@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

Thank you!!!

905 278 1300

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Knee Air Bag

