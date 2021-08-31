2014 RAM Cargo Van

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $7,985 + taxes & licensing 2 4 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7798761

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 242,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.