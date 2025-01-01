$9,999+ taxes & licensing
2014 Toyota Camry
LE
Location
M&L Autos
1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689
Certified
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # TC1429
- Mileage 225,600 KM
Vehicle Description
🚗 For Sale at M&L Autos – 2014 Toyota Camry LE 🚗
Reliable, comfortable, and fuel-efficient – this 2014 Toyota Camry LE with 225,600 kms is the perfect choice for anyone looking for a dependable midsize sedan that’s built to last.
✅ 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine – smooth performance & excellent fuel economy
✅ Automatic Transmission – easy and reliable driving
✅ Spacious, Comfortable Interior
✅ Air Conditioning, Cruise Control & Power Windows/Locks
✅ Bluetooth Connectivity & Touchscreen Display
✅ Backup Camera for added safety
✅ Keyless Entry & Steering Wheel Controls
✅ Clean Inside & Out – drives great!
The Toyota Camry is known for its long-lasting reliability, comfort, and low maintenance costs – making it an excellent daily driver or first car.
💰 Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!
📍 M&L Autos
Vehicle Features
M&L Autos
905-439-7689