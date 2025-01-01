Menu
<p data-start=85 data-end=141><strong data-start=85 data-end=139>🚗 For Sale at M&L Autos – 2014 Toyota Camry LE 🚗</strong></p><p data-start=143 data-end=333>Reliable, comfortable, and fuel-efficient – this <strong data-start=192 data-end=216>2014 Toyota Camry LE</strong> with <strong data-start=222 data-end=237>225,600 kms</strong> is the perfect choice for anyone looking for a dependable midsize sedan that’s built to last.</p><p data-start=335 data-end=723>✅ 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine – smooth performance & excellent fuel economy<br data-start=405 data-end=408 />✅ Automatic Transmission – easy and reliable driving<br data-start=460 data-end=463 />✅ Spacious, Comfortable Interior<br data-start=495 data-end=498 />✅ Air Conditioning, Cruise Control & Power Windows/Locks<br data-start=554 data-end=557 />✅ Bluetooth Connectivity & Touchscreen Display<br data-start=603 data-end=606 />✅ Backup Camera for added safety<br data-start=638 data-end=641 />✅ Keyless Entry & Steering Wheel Controls<br data-start=682 data-end=685 />✅ Clean Inside & Out – drives great!</p><p data-start=725 data-end=877>The Toyota Camry is known for <strong data-start=755 data-end=823>its long-lasting reliability, comfort, and low maintenance costs</strong> – making it an excellent daily driver or first car.</p><p data-start=879 data-end=956>💰 <strong data-start=882 data-end=954>Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!</strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=958 data-end=1016>📍 M&L Autos</p>

13142698

Location

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
225,600KM
Good Condition
VIN 4T1BF1FK2EU338629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # TC1429
  • Mileage 225,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

