2014 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14TC43
- Mileage 182,368 KM
Vehicle Description
FOR SALE: 2014 Toyota Corolla LE – Reliable & Certified!
Vehicle: 2014 Toyota Corolla LE
Condition: Great Condition, Safety Certified
Mileage: Well-maintained and ready for its next owner
Price: $8,999 + tax & licensing fees
This Toyota Corolla LE offers unbeatable reliability, fuel efficiency, and comfort in a compact sedan. Recently certified, it's in excellent shape and perfect for both city and highway driving.
Visit us today or call for more details!
PLEASE SEE CAR FAX LINK FOR HISTORY : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=uw1L3EiW02F2XRb5BpbGrgDYoKuifQ1B
Vehicle Features
