Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>FOR SALE: 2014 Toyota Corolla LE – Reliable & Certified!</strong></p><p><strong>Location:</strong> Mississauga Auto Group<br /><strong>Address:</strong> 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario<br /><strong>Contact:</strong> 905.808.1198</p><p><strong>Vehicle:</strong> 2014 Toyota Corolla LE<br /><strong>Condition:</strong> Great Condition, Safety Certified<br /><strong>Mileage:</strong> Well-maintained and ready for its next owner</p><p><strong>Price:</strong> $8,999 + tax & licensing fees</p><p>This Toyota Corolla LE offers unbeatable reliability, fuel efficiency, and comfort in a compact sedan. Recently certified, its in excellent shape and perfect for both city and highway driving.</p><p>Visit us today or call for more details!</p><p><strong>Mississauga Auto Group</strong><br /><strong>2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario</strong><br /><strong>905.808.1198</strong></p><p> </p><p>PLEASE SEE CAR FAX LINK FOR HISTORY : <a class=in-cell-link style=font-family: Arial; font-size: 10pt; text-align: center; href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=uw1L3EiW02F2XRb5BpbGrgDYoKuifQ1B target=_blank rel=noopener>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=uw1L3EiW02F2XRb5BpbGrgDYoKuifQ1B</a></p>

2014 Toyota Corolla

182,368 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Mississauga Auto Group

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

  1. 1730153240
  2. 1730153240
  3. 1730153238
  4. 1730153238
  5. 1730153236
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
182,368KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE3EC009743

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14TC43
  • Mileage 182,368 KM

Vehicle Description

FOR SALE: 2014 Toyota Corolla LE – Reliable & Certified!

Location: Mississauga Auto Group
Address: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario
Contact: 905.808.1198

Vehicle: 2014 Toyota Corolla LE
Condition: Great Condition, Safety Certified
Mileage: Well-maintained and ready for its next owner

Price: $8,999 + tax & licensing fees

This Toyota Corolla LE offers unbeatable reliability, fuel efficiency, and comfort in a compact sedan. Recently certified, it's in excellent shape and perfect for both city and highway driving.

Visit us today or call for more details!

Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario
905.808.1198

 

PLEASE SEE CAR FAX LINK FOR HISTORY : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=uw1L3EiW02F2XRb5BpbGrgDYoKuifQ1B

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mississauga Auto Group

Used 2009 Toyota Venza LE PLUS for sale in Mississauga, ON
2009 Toyota Venza LE PLUS 174,622 KM $10,500 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Toyota Venza XLE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2011 Toyota Venza XLE 177,284 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i X-DRIVE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 BMW 3 Series 330i X-DRIVE 145,349 KM $19,950 + tax & lic

Email Mississauga Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mississauga Auto Group

Mississauga Auto Group

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

XXX-XXX-XXXX

(click to show)

(905) 808 1198

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Mississauga Auto Group

(905) 808 1198

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Corolla