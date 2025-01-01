Menu
<p><strong>🚙 For Sale: 2014 Toyota Highlander LE AWD – Great Condition & Safety Certified! 🚙</strong></p><p>Looking for a <strong>reliable, spacious, and well-maintained SUV</strong>? Check out this <strong>2014 Toyota Highlander LE All-Wheel Drive</strong>, available now at <strong>Mississauga Auto Group!</strong></p><p>📍 <strong>Location:</strong> Mississauga Auto Group<br />📍 <strong>Address:</strong> 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario<br />📞 <strong>Call/Text:</strong> 905.808.1198<br />🌐 <strong>Visit:</strong> <a href=http://www.mississaugaautogroup.com/>www.mississaugaautogroup.com</a></p><h3><strong>🔥 Vehicle Details:</strong></h3><p>✅ <strong>Make & Model:</strong> 2014 Toyota Highlander LE AWD<br />✅ <strong>Mileage:</strong> 242,000 kms<br />✅ <strong>Drivetrain:</strong> <strong>All-Wheel Drive</strong> – Perfect for all seasons<br />✅ <strong>Features:</strong> Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Spacious Interior<br />✅ <strong>Condition:</strong> <strong>Great Condition & Safety Certified</strong><br />✅ <strong>Price:</strong> <strong>$17,600 + tax & licensing fees</strong></p><p>💰 <strong>💲 Same-Day Financing Available!</strong><br />We offer <strong>low-interest financing</strong> options to help you drive away today! Additional <strong>warranty packages</strong> are also available for <strong>peace of mind.</strong></p><p><strong>Buy with confidence from an OMVIC-approved dealer!</strong><br />Visit <strong>Mississauga Auto Group</strong> today to test drive this <strong>2014 Toyota Highlander LE AWD</strong> before its gone!</p><p> </p><p>📞 <strong>Contact us at 905.808.1198</strong> or visit <strong><a href=http://www.mississaugaautogroup.com/>www.mississaugaautogroup.com</a></strong> for more details. 🚗✨</p><p> </p><p>CARFAX LINK : <a class=in-cell-link style=font-family: Arial; font-size: 10pt; text-align: center; href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=YIs8IiOHWcyDuqeDht6WmIeJyFOXz5tt target=_blank rel=noopener>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=YIs8IiOHWcyDuqeDht6WmIeJyFOXz5tt</a></p>

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 242,346 KM

Vehicle Description

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

