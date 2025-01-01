$17,600+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Highlander
LE AWD
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 242,346 KM
Vehicle Description
🚙 For Sale: 2014 Toyota Highlander LE AWD – Great Condition & Safety Certified! 🚙
Looking for a reliable, spacious, and well-maintained SUV? Check out this 2014 Toyota Highlander LE All-Wheel Drive, available now at Mississauga Auto Group!
✅ Make & Model: 2014 Toyota Highlander LE AWD
✅ Mileage: 242,000 kms
✅ Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive – Perfect for all seasons
✅ Features: Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Spacious Interior
✅ Condition: Great Condition & Safety Certified
💰 💲 Same-Day Financing Available!
We offer low-interest financing options to help you drive away today! Additional warranty packages are also available for peace of mind.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC-approved dealer!
Visit Mississauga Auto Group today to test drive this 2014 Toyota Highlander LE AWD before it's gone!
📞 Contact us at 905.808.1198 or visit www.mississaugaautogroup.com for more details. 🚗✨
CARFAX LINK : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=YIs8IiOHWcyDuqeDht6WmIeJyFOXz5tt
Vehicle Features
