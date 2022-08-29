Menu
2014 Toyota RAV4

117,520 KM

$17,998

+ tax & licensing
Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

LE AWD Camera/Bluetooth/Keyless

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

117,520KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9059245
  • Stock #: 6675
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV4EW208035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,520 KM

Vehicle Description

*(905)290-1319* * FINANCING AVAILABLE* AWD Automatic,  Bluetooth, USB
Input, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, and More. *CARFAX, VERIFIED
Available *WALK
IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down available, OAC
price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is
serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned
vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A
Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles.  All promotional items, such as the portable
gps are subject to product availability and are available on advertised
pricing only.











We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning
package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new
brakes, new
synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and
plate
transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior
high
speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene
cleaning (shampoo,
steam wash and odor removal treatment),  Engine
degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty
and after
sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep
you as our
customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND
STANDARDS
VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR
SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE
DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!!
TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2016 2015 2013
2017 Toyota Venza Honda Cr-V Subaru Forester Lincoln MKX ACURA MDX Acura
RDX Mercedes ML350 Mercedes GLK350 BMW X5 X3 BUICK ENCLAVE FORD
EXPLORER FORD ESCAPE LEXUS RX350 AUDI Q7 Q5 INFINITI EX FX JX model see
our website. Price plus applicable taxes. Please contact dealer for more
detail. Special sale price listed available to regular finance purchase
only on approved credit.
Price of vehicle may differ with other forms
of payment.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Power Steering
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

