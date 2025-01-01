Menu
<p>🚐 For Sale: 2014 Toyota Sienna SE – Safety Certified & Road Trip Ready!</p><p> </p><p>Need a minivan that combines sporty style, top-tier reliability, and tons of space? This 2014 **Toyota Sienna SE** checks all the boxes. Smooth, comfortable, and built to last — perfect for families or anyone who needs room and peace of mind on the road.</p><p> </p><p> 🔧 Vehicle Details</p><p>- Year/Make/Model: 2014 Toyota Sienna SE  </p><p>- Mileage: 200,876 km  </p><p>- Transmission: Automatic  </p><p>- Condition: Excellent – Safety Certified  </p><p>- Seating: Clean, 8-passenger interior  </p><p>- Features:  </p><p>  - Rearview camera  </p><p>  - Bluetooth connectivity  </p><p>  - Tri-zone climate control  </p><p>  - Power sliding doors & power liftgate  </p><p>  - Alloy wheels & sport styling  </p><p> </p><p>💰 Price: $17,550 + HST & Licensing  </p><p>🕒 Same-Day Financing Available – Low rates & fast approvals  </p><p>🛠️ Extended Warranty Available – Covers engine & transmission  </p><p> </p><p>🛡️ Why Buy From Us?</p><p>✔ OMVIC-Registered Dealer  </p><p>✔ Over 10 years of trusted, honest service  </p><p>✔ No hidden fees – what you see is what you pay  </p><p>✔ Convenient Mississauga location  </p><p> </p><p>📍 Mississauga Auto Group</p><p>📍 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Units 11 & 12, Mississauga, ON  </p><p>📞 Call/Text: 905-808-1198  </p><p>🌐 Visit: [mississaugaautogroup.com](http://www.mississaugaautogroup.com)  </p><p> </p><p>📆 Book Your Test Drive Today!</p><p>This clean and stylish Sienna SE won’t last long! Reach out now or drop in for a test drive — we make it easy.</p><p> </p>

2014 Toyota Sienna

200,867 KM

$17,550

+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Sienna

5DR SE 8-PASS FWD

12410562

2014 Toyota Sienna

5DR SE 8-PASS FWD

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$17,550

+ taxes & licensing

Used
200,867KM
VIN 5TDXK3DC9ES446070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 14TS70
  • Mileage 200,867 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198

$17,550

+ taxes & licensing

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

(905) 808 1198

2014 Toyota Sienna