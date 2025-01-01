$17,550+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Sienna
5DR SE 8-PASS FWD
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$17,550
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 14TS70
- Mileage 200,867 KM
Vehicle Description
🚐 For Sale: 2014 Toyota Sienna SE – Safety Certified & Road Trip Ready!
Need a minivan that combines sporty style, top-tier reliability, and tons of space? This 2014 **Toyota Sienna SE** checks all the boxes. Smooth, comfortable, and built to last — perfect for families or anyone who needs room and peace of mind on the road.
🔧 Vehicle Details
- Year/Make/Model: 2014 Toyota Sienna SE
- Mileage: 200,876 km
- Transmission: Automatic
- Condition: Excellent – Safety Certified
- Seating: Clean, 8-passenger interior
- Features:
- Rearview camera
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Tri-zone climate control
- Power sliding doors & power liftgate
- Alloy wheels & sport styling
💰 Price: $17,550 + HST & Licensing
🕒 Same-Day Financing Available – Low rates & fast approvals
🛠️ Extended Warranty Available – Covers engine & transmission
🛡️ Why Buy From Us?
✔ OMVIC-Registered Dealer
✔ Over 10 years of trusted, honest service
✔ No hidden fees – what you see is what you pay
✔ Convenient Mississauga location
📍 Mississauga Auto Group
📍 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Units 11 & 12, Mississauga, ON
📞 Call/Text: 905-808-1198
🌐 Visit: [mississaugaautogroup.com](http://www.mississaugaautogroup.com)
📆 Book Your Test Drive Today!
This clean and stylish Sienna SE won’t last long! Reach out now or drop in for a test drive — we make it easy.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
+ taxes & licensing
(905) 808 1198