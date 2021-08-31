2014 Toyota Sienna

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 5 , 5 3 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7656328

7656328 Stock #: 16589D

16589D VIN: 5TDJK3DC0ES075578

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 135,535 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Locks Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.