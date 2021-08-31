2014 Toyota Sienna

- Listing ID: 7656328
- Stock #: 16589D
- VIN: 5TDJK3DC0ES075578
-
Exterior Colour
Burgundy
-
Interior Colour
Gray
-
Body Style
Minivan / Van
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Passengers
7
-
Mileage
135,535 KM
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Universal Garage Door Opener
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.