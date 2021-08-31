Menu
2014 Toyota Sienna

135,535 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

905-848-3333

LE AWD

LE AWD

Location

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

905-848-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

135,535KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7656328
  • Stock #: 16589D
  • VIN: 5TDJK3DC0ES075578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 135,535 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

905-848-3333

