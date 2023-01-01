Menu
2014 Toyota Tacoma

178,985 KM

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2014 Toyota Tacoma

2014 Toyota Tacoma

DOUBLE CAB LONG BOX TRD SPORT

2014 Toyota Tacoma

DOUBLE CAB LONG BOX TRD SPORT

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

178,985KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10057137
  • Stock #: 13888E
  • VIN: 5TFMU4FN4EX024817

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Ash
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13888E
  • Mileage 178,985 KM

Vehicle Description

Unique Toyota Racing Devolpment Sport Package Including Suspention & Performance Upgrade, Hood Scoop, Wheel Flayers, 17" Off Road Wheels And Tires, Bi Led Head Lights, Heated Front Seats, Box Liner & Cover, Running Boards, 2 Sets Of Keys With Remotes, 4.0 Litre V6 Engine 4WD, Long Wheel Base, Great Shape & Condition.

 Local Toyota Store Trade, Local Ontario Truck Since New According To Carfax History Report, Carfax Report History Report Verified.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details .

Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

