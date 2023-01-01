$12,998+ tax & licensing
416-829-7525
2014 Toyota Tacoma
SUPER CAB - 4 DOORS ( Trade-In Special )
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,998
- Listing ID: 10340529
- Stock #: 13925TRD
- VIN: 5TFTX4CN7EX043496
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 290,608 KM
Vehicle Description
No accidents or damage reported according to carfax history report ( Verified ), Sold orignally few years ago by our dealership and trade-it in for new truck.
Power group such power windows and locks with cold AC, Automatic transmision 4 cyliders 2.7 liter engine, 4 doors & 4 passengers, with a good high rise cab, solid body & runs good.
This Toyota is ready to serve the new owner for the 300 000kms.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details .
Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
