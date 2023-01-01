Menu
2014 Toyota Tacoma

290,608 KM

Details

$12,998

$12,998

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

SUPER CAB - 4 DOORS ( Trade-In Special )

SUPER CAB - 4 DOORS ( Trade-In Special )

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

290,608KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10340529
  • Stock #: 13925TRD
  • VIN: 5TFTX4CN7EX043496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13925TRD
  • Mileage 290,608 KM

Vehicle Description

No accidents or damage reported according to carfax history report ( Verified ), Sold orignally few years ago by our dealership and trade-it in for new truck.

Power group such power windows and locks with cold AC, Automatic transmision 4 cyliders 2.7 liter engine, 4 doors & 4 passengers, with a good high rise cab, solid body & runs good.

 This Toyota is ready to serve the new owner for the 300 000kms.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details .

Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

