2014 Toyota Tacoma

208,397 KM

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2014 Toyota Tacoma

2014 Toyota Tacoma

Super Cab SR5

2014 Toyota Tacoma

Super Cab SR5

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

208,397KM
Used
Good Condition
  Stock #: 13961-TN
  VIN: 5TFUU4EN8EX100217

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blazing Blue Metallic
  Interior Colour Ash
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 208,397 KM

Vehicle Description

Quality, Value, Durability & Reliability For Years To Come, Presenting One More Toyota Tacoma For Our Buyers, This Is A Local Personal Use Truck With No Accidents Or Dame Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Copy Of The Report First Page Will Be Attached With This Add Pictures.

Beautiful Condition And Well Kept Truck Through The Years, Good Clean Exterior & The Interior As Good As New, SR5 V6 -3.5 Litre Engine 4WD. 

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

