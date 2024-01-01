$27,998+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Tacoma
SR5 4WD Super Cab V6 Manaul 6 Speed
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$27,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14112T
- Mileage 114,766 KM
Vehicle Description
6 Speed Manual Transmission, Proud Local Ontario Ownership Since New, No Accident Or Damage Records According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Copy Of The First Page Of The Carfax History Report Attached With The Add Pictures, Local Toyota Service It For Years And Trade It In.
Rare Spec Super Clean Low Kms SR5 V6 4WD, Power Croup Including Cold AC.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.
Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
M&J Canada Inc
