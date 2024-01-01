2014 Toyota Tacoma

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=background-color: #ffffff;>6 Speed Manual Transmission, Proud Local Ontario Ownership Since New, No Accident Or Damage Records According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Copy Of The First Page Of The Carfax History Report Attached With The Add Pictures, Local Toyota Service It For Years And Trade It In. </span></p><p style=background-color: #ffffff;>Rare Spec Super Clean Low Kms SR5 V6 4WD, Power Croup Including Cold AC.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;>Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIF</strong><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>IED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;> </p>

2014 Toyota Tacoma

114,766 KM

Details Description Features

$27,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 4WD Super Cab V6 Manaul 6 Speed

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 4WD Super Cab V6 Manaul 6 Speed

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

  1. 1720283273
  2. 1720283312
  3. 1720283309
  4. 1720283315
  5. 1720283314
  6. 1720283311
  7. 1720283309
  8. 1720283357
  9. 1720283353
  10. 1720283347
  11. 1720283358
  12. 1720283354
  13. 1720283350
  14. 1720283352
  15. 1720283352
  16. 1720283345
  17. 1720283359
  18. 1720283348
  19. 1720283356
  20. 1720283395
  21. 1720283393
  22. 1720283391
  23. 1720283389
  24. 1720283393
  25. 1720283395
  26. 1720283390
  27. 1720283391
  28. 1720283440
  29. 1720283435
  30. 1720283437
  31. 1720283437
  32. 1720283442
  33. 1720283434
  34. 1720283436
  35. 1720283433
  36. 1720283439
  37. 1720283443
  38. 1720283439
  39. 1720283441
  40. 1720283481
  41. 1720283480
  42. 1720283483
  43. 1720283483
  44. 1720283483
  45. 1720283478
  46. 1720283479
  47. 1720283476
  48. 1720283477
  49. 1720283510
  50. 1720283513
  51. 1720283511
  52. 1720283514
  53. 1720283512
  54. 1720283509
  55. 1720283511
  56. 1720283508
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
114,766KM
Good Condition
VIN 5TFUU4EN7EX084690

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14112T
  • Mileage 114,766 KM

Vehicle Description

6 Speed Manual Transmission, Proud Local Ontario Ownership Since New, No Accident Or Damage Records According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Copy Of The First Page Of The Carfax History Report Attached With The Add Pictures, Local Toyota Service It For Years And Trade It In. 

Rare Spec Super Clean Low Kms SR5 V6 4WD, Power Croup Including Cold AC.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From M&J Canada Inc

Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLE Kodiak Edition 6.66 Box for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLE Kodiak Edition 6.66 Box 145,042 KM $27,998 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4WD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4WD 169,280 KM $29,998 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Highlander LE AWD 8 Passengers for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Toyota Highlander LE AWD 8 Passengers 133,915 KM $21,998 + tax & lic

Email M&J Canada Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-829-XXXX

(click to show)

416-829-7525

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Tacoma