2014 Toyota Tacoma
Crew Cab Long Box 4WD
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9983204
- Stock #: 13882E
- VIN: 5TFMU4FN1EX022457
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Voodoo Blue
- Interior Colour Ash
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 236,170 KM
Vehicle Description
One Proud Ontario Ownership Since Day One, No Accidents Roported According To Car-fax History Report ( Verified ), Copy Of The Frist Page Of The Carfax Report Attached With This Add Pictures.
Outstanding Shape & Condition, Good Example For Love & Care Ownership, V6 - 4.0 Litre Engine Crew Cab Long Wheel Base SR5 Well Equipped Truck.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.
Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
