2014 Toyota Tacoma

236,170 KM

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2014 Toyota Tacoma

2014 Toyota Tacoma

Crew Cab Long Box 4WD

2014 Toyota Tacoma

Crew Cab Long Box 4WD

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

236,170KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9983204
  • Stock #: 13882E
  VIN: 5TFMU4FN1EX022457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Voodoo Blue
  • Interior Colour Ash
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13882E
  • Mileage 236,170 KM

Vehicle Description

One Proud Ontario Ownership Since Day One, No Accidents Roported According To Car-fax History Report ( Verified ), Copy Of The Frist Page Of The Carfax Report Attached With This Add Pictures.

Outstanding Shape & Condition, Good Example For Love & Care Ownership, V6 - 4.0 Litre Engine Crew Cab Long Wheel Base SR5 Well Equipped Truck.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

