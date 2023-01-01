Menu
2014 Toyota Tundra

172,255 KM

Details Description Features

$28,998

+ tax & licensing
$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2014 Toyota Tundra

2014 Toyota Tundra

SR5 TRD OFF ROAD PACKAGE

2014 Toyota Tundra

SR5 TRD OFF ROAD PACKAGE

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

172,255KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10069323
  • Stock #: 13889E
  • VIN: 5TFUY5F10EX333725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Two Tune Graphite
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13889E
  • Mileage 172,255 KM

Vehicle Description

Nothing Beyond Or After, Toyota Tundra SR5 TRD Off Road Package With Phenomenal 5.7 Litre Engine 4WD One Of The Most Leading Product On The Pick Truck Indsutry.

Outstanding Black Colour, Front Indiviaul Seats With A Middle Console & Floor Shifter, Driver Power Seat,  Brand New Set Of Tires, New Front And Rear Brakes Rotors And Pads, Trailer Hitch, Front & Rear Sensors & Reverse Assit, Carfas History Report (Verified) Showing Local Personal Ontario Ownership Since 2014.

Copy Of The Carfax History Report First Page Attached With This Add Pictures.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details .

Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

