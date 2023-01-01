$28,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-829-7525
2014 Toyota Tundra
SR5 TRD OFF ROAD PACKAGE
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10069323
- Stock #: 13889E
- VIN: 5TFUY5F10EX333725
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Two Tune Graphite
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13889E
- Mileage 172,255 KM
Vehicle Description
Nothing Beyond Or After, Toyota Tundra SR5 TRD Off Road Package With Phenomenal 5.7 Litre Engine 4WD One Of The Most Leading Product On The Pick Truck Indsutry.
Outstanding Black Colour, Front Indiviaul Seats With A Middle Console & Floor Shifter, Driver Power Seat, Brand New Set Of Tires, New Front And Rear Brakes Rotors And Pads, Trailer Hitch, Front & Rear Sensors & Reverse Assit, Carfas History Report (Verified) Showing Local Personal Ontario Ownership Since 2014.
Copy Of The Carfax History Report First Page Attached With This Add Pictures.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details .
Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
