2014 Toyota Tundra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,998 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 2 , 2 5 5 K M Used Good Condition

10069323 Stock #: 13889E

13889E VIN: 5TFUY5F10EX333725

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Two Tune Graphite

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 172,255 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Convenience Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

