🚗 2014 VW Golf Wagon - Pearl White - $10,888 + HST 🚗

Discover Style and Power! Visit Mississauga Auto Group and take a closer look at this stunning Golf Wagon. Ready to conquer any road with its All-Wheel Drive and a robust 110,500 km mileage, this Wagon is perfectly suited for both urban escapades and country adventures. 🔥 Backup Sensors: Park with ease 🔥 Extended Warranty Options: Drive worry-free 🔥 Flexible Financing: Solutions to fit your budget --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px;> </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px;><strong><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; Get this Golf Certified for only $699! Eye-catching Wild Cherry Red

All-Wheel Drive for superior control Impeccably maintained and lady-driven 📍 Come See Us: Mississauga Auto Group – Honest, Reliable, and Serving the Community for Over 10 Years! Visit Us Today: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, ON Call Us: 905.808.1198 Turn heads with every turn. Your new car awaits!

2014 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

110,500 KM

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

4dr Auto Comfortline

12339423

2014 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

4dr Auto Comfortline

Location

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3vwpx7aj8em626035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,500 KM

Vehicle Description

🚗 2014 VW Golf Wagon - Pearl White - $10,888 + HST 🚗

Discover Style and Power! Visit Mississauga Auto Group and take a closer look at this stunning Golf Wagon. Ready to conquer any road with its All-Wheel Drive and a robust 110,500 km mileage, this Wagon is perfectly suited for both urban escapades and country adventures.

 

🔥 Backup Sensors: Park with ease

🔥 Extended Warranty Options: Drive worry-free

🔥 Flexible Financing: Solutions to fit your budget

 

Get this Golf Certified for only $699!

 

Eye-catching Wild Cherry Red

All-Wheel Drive for superior control

Impeccably maintained and lady-driven

 

📍 Come See Us:

Mississauga Auto Group – Honest, Reliable, and Serving the Community for Over 10 Years! 
Visit Us Today: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, ON 
Call Us: 905.808.1198

Turn heads with every turn. Your new car awaits!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

(905) 808 1198

2014 Volkswagen Golf Wagon