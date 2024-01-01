Menu
2014 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA TDI DSG COMFORTLINE WITH ONLY 156K!! LOADED! SUN-ROOF! HEATED SEATS! POWER LOCKS, XM SAT. RADIO, BLUETOOTH, AUX, USB, KEY-LESS ENTRY, ONTARIO VEHICLE, ONTARIO (NORMAL) WITH NO ACCIDENTS! FULLY CERTIFIED. CALL AT 647-720-6145 & 416-505-3554 VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM RAHMAN MOTORS 1000 DUNDAS ST EAST. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8 **PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

156,000 KM

$9,899

+ tax & licensing
4dr 2.0 TDI DSG Comfortline | Sun-roof! | Heated Seats!

Location

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-3554

Used
156,000KM
VIN 3VWDL7AJXEM357289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Immobilizer IV Immobilizer

Mechanical

Block Heater
140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
55 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L TDI
Transmission: 6-Speed DSG Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Audio Theft Deterrent

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

