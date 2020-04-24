Menu
2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan 4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline+

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan 4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline+

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

$10,750

+ taxes & licensing

  • 97,023KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4930638
  • Stock #: 200256B
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ2EM351948
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

OPEN 24 HOURS 7 DAYS A WEEK ONLINE SHOPPING. NOW OFFERING CURBSIDE PICK UP, HOME DELIVERY, TOUCHLESS EXPERIENCE! *NO ACCIDENTS* Fully Certified. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS A WEEK! ENJOY A FREE CARFAX REPORT BECAUSE WE HAVE NOTHING TO HIDE. COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

