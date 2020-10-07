Menu
2014 Volkswagen Jetta

107,214 KM

$8,295

+ tax & licensing
$8,295

+ taxes & licensing

5AAB Auto Sales & Services Ltd.

647-700-7450

TRENDLINE+

TRENDLINE+

Location

5AAB Auto Sales & Services Ltd.

2783 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A3

647-700-7450

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$8,295

+ taxes & licensing

107,214KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5952384
  • Stock #: 160
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ6EM354500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,214 KM

Vehicle Description

 

2014 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA SEDAN,

   AUTOMATIC , POWER OPTIONS,

***** CARFAX PROVIDED******

*****THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD AS CERTIFIED****

  GREY with BLACK interior Power window ,Air conditioning...

***** Absolutely mint condition.*****

-------------------------------

 

**FINANCE-Financing available! Good Credit ? Bad Credit?  we'll help you rebuild credit !Low finance rates available ....(Based on credit  rating & on approved credit)we also have financing  options available.......

------------------------------------------------

**VERY GOOD MILEAGE ONLY 107214 km!

 

*****PRICE-$ 8295  (CERTIFIED)******

+ HST & Licensing Extra.

--------------------------------

CONTACT: 5AAB AUTO SALES & SERVICES LTD.

         2765 DERRY ROAD EAST ,UNIT NO – 103 ,MISSISSAUGA ON L4T 1A3

         PH:416-804-7515....647-700-7450 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

5AAB Auto Sales & Services Ltd.

5AAB Auto Sales & Services Ltd.

2783 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A3

647-700-7450

416-804-7515
