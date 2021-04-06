Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

127,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,605

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,605

+ taxes & licensing

Peel Car Sales

1-833-556-6700

Contact Seller
2014 Volkswagen Jetta

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE|PRICE.MATCH.POLICY|PRECERTIFIED|

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE|PRICE.MATCH.POLICY|PRECERTIFIED|

Location

Peel Car Sales

2701 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A2

1-833-556-6700

Contact Seller

$10,605

+ taxes & licensing

127,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6887538
  • Stock #: PCSEM425580
  • VIN: 3VWL07AJXEM425580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # PCSEM425580
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Description

KEY FEATURES: SUNROOF|HEATEDSEATS|REARVIEW|ALLOYS|MUCHMORE|


OPEN 7 DAYS! VISIT US AT PEELCARSALES.COM FOR FURTHER DETAILS.


………………………………………………………………………………………………….


HUNDRED PERCENT**PRICE MATCH POLICY** BASED ON TRIMS|KMS|CARFAX|


……………………………………………………………………………………………………..


 * FREE HOME DELIVERY BASED ON YOUR POSTAL CODE**


………………………………………………………………………………………………………


BUY OUR CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED PROGRAM FOR $399


***We must state this.... As Per Regulations: This vehicle is not certified e-tested not drivable. If the Safety and E-test is Purchased the vehicle is then drivable. This Safety and E-test fee is NOT mandatory to be paid, you can also take the vehicle to your own mechanic. ***


………………………………………………………………………………………………………


EXCHANGE POLICY: MAXIMUM 7 BUSINESS DAYS/300KM IF DEALER CAN NOT FIX ISSUE/CONCERN. ……………………………………………………………………………………………………. 


Peel Car Sales is a reputable and trustworthy used car dealership serving the Greater Toronto, Hamilton, Milton, Ajax, Peterborough, St. Catherine’s, Niagara Falls, and adjoining areas since 2014. We are open by appointment, 7 days a week except for statutory holidays, due to COVID-19, the vehicles are sanitized prior to test drives. White glove service is available on all vehicles, regardless of their LOW PRICES! What is it? Test driving in your own neighborhood. Call or text us direct, AT 1(647)678-7778. If you are interested in having us deliver the ultimate buying experience to you too. 


Looking to Finance a car and want to save money at the same time. To help our clients who can't buy a car for cash, we have marked down all our prices to finance only prices. Variable admin fees may apply. Dealer reserves the right to decline cash purchases (cash, bank draft, certified cheque, credit card payments in excess of $2,000) at its sole and exclusive discretion.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Peel Car Sales

2019 Toyota RAV4 LE|...
 59,200 KM
$23,950 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Charger S...
 51,000 KM
$26,495 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Charger S...
 55,500 KM
$24,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Peel Car Sales

Peel Car Sales

Peel Car Sales

2701 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A2

Call Dealer

1-833-556-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833-556-6700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory