FINANCING AVAILABLE* We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!!

TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER)

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 2013. At Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd, we pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. Buy with confidence from a 4.5 star rated dealer in the GTA & the surrounding areas. Looking to Finance a car and want to save money at the same time. To help our clients who cant buy a car for cash, we have marked down all our prices to finance only prices. Variable installation and delivery fees may apply.

At Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd., we specialized in providing our customers with high quality used vehicles. We believe that buying a vehicle should not be difficult therefore, our goal is to provide a casual, no pressure, unique sales experience. COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DONT MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!! For more information, please feel free to contact us at 64-717-0068 or visit us at 2829 Derry Rd E., Mississauga, ON.

OPEN Monday-Friday 9am-8pm, Saturday 10am-6pm & Sunday 11am-6 pm.

** Professionally Detailed .

 We finance! We not only sell vehicles, we build relationships!

Dont dream it. Drive it..

SIMPLE AUTO SALES AND SERVICES LTD.
2829 Derry Rd E.,
Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5
905-956-7800
705-252-2886

2014 Volkswagen Passat

207,321 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Passat

TDI SE

2014 Volkswagen Passat

TDI SE

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2829 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5

647-717-0068

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

207,321KM
Used
VIN 1VWBN7A35EC070012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 070012
  • Mileage 207,321 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sliding Front Centre Armrest
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Immobilizer IV Immobilizer

Convenience

Mechanical

Block Heater
140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
70 L Fuel Tank

Exterior

Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome bodyside mouldings
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
72-Amp/Hr 380CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L TDI Turbocharged In-Line 4 Cylinder
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2829 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5

647-717-XXXX

647-717-0068

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

647-717-0068

2014 Volkswagen Passat