2014 Volkswagen Passat

193,649 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

Trendline

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

193,649KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8346891
  • Stock #: J222883A
  • VIN: 1VWAS7A38EC064077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 193,649 KM

Vehicle Description

4dr Sdn 1.8 TSI Man Trendline

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defroster
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Climate Control
4 Cylinder Engine
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

