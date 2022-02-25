Menu
2015 Acura ILX

145,458 KM

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2015 Acura ILX

2015 Acura ILX

Premium Camera/Sunroof/Leather

2015 Acura ILX

Premium Camera/Sunroof/Leather

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

145,458KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8439057
  • Stock #: 6498
  • VIN: 19VDE1F57FE400760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6498
  • Mileage 145,458 KM

Vehicle Description

905-290-1319* *0% FINANCING AVAILABLE* TEXT 289-203-9541 - CHAT HTTPS://GOO.GL/H3ROAU / Backup Camera / Alloys / Blind Spot / Heated
Leather Seats / Bluetooth Audio / All Power
Options / Air conditioning Power Lock Power Windows, and more Direct
From Honda Canada *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN
WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing as low as
@5.99% OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is
serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned
vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A
carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles. No
payments for 6 months interest accrues during this period, financing
from 5.99%, terms up to 84 months are OAC. 0% financing amount exactly
$10,000 for 12 months OAC at $833/month. All promotional items, such as
the portable gps are subject to product availability and are available
on advertised pricing only. We also offer our optional amazing
certification package which will provide three times of its value. It
covers new brakes, undercoating, all fluids top up, registration,
detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior
high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine
compartments, safety certificate cost, emission certificate cost and
more TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS
VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION
AND E-TESTING ARE AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE
DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!!
TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2019 2015
2016 2018 TLX TL Ledus IS250 IS350 Acura TSX Acura TLX Audi A4 VW Passat,
Nissan Altima Honda Civic
Toyota Corolla and other
model see our website. Special sale price listed available to regular finance purchase only on
approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of
payment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Push Button Start
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Driver Side Airbag
LED Lights
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

Text: 289-203-9541
