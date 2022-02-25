$17,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Acura ILX
Premium Camera/Sunroof/Leather
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
$17,888
- Listing ID: 8439057
- Stock #: 6498
- VIN: 19VDE1F57FE400760
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 145,458 KM
Vehicle Description
Backup Camera / Alloys / Blind Spot / Heated Leather Seats / Bluetooth Audio / All Power Options / Air conditioning Power Lock Power Windows
Leather Seats / Bluetooth Audio / All Power
Options / Air conditioning Power Lock Power Windows, and more Direct
Direct From Honda Canada *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available
WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing as low as
@5.99% OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is
serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned
vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A
carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles. No
payments for 6 months interest accrues during this period, financing
from 5.99%, terms up to 84 months are OAC. 0% financing amount exactly
$10,000 for 12 months OAC at $833/month. All promotional items, such as
the portable gps are subject to product availability and are available
on advertised pricing only. We also offer our optional amazing
certification package which will provide three times of its value. It
covers new brakes, undercoating, all fluids top up, registration,
detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior
high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine
compartments, safety certificate cost, emission certificate cost and
more TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS
VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION
AND E-TESTING ARE AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE
DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!!
TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2019 2015
2016 2018 TLX TL Ledus IS250 IS350 Acura TSX Acura TLX Audi A4 VW Passat,
Nissan Altima Honda Civic
Toyota Corolla and other
model see our website. Special sale price listed available to regular finance purchase only on
approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of
payment.
Vehicle Features
