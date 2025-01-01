$13,499+ taxes & licensing
2015 Acura TLX
4dr Sdn SH-AWD V6 Tech
Location
M&L Autos
1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689
Certified
$13,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # AT1532
- Mileage 195,300 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! M&L Autos is proud to offer this well-maintained 2015 Acura TLX SH-AWD equipped with the Tech Package and powered by a smooth 3.5L V6 engine. This luxury sedan combines performance, advanced technology, and Acura’s legendary reliability—perfect for daily commuting or highway cruising.KEY FEATURES:
✅ SH-AWD (Super Handling All-Wheel Drive) – Enhanced traction and cornering stability in all conditions.
✅ Tech Package – Includes Acura Navigation, ELS Premium Audio, Blind Spot Monitoring, and more.
✅ 3.5L V6 Engine – 290 HP, paired with a responsive 9-speed automatic transmission.
✅ Luxury Interior – Heated leather seats, dual-zone climate control, push-button start, and premium finishes.
✅ Advanced Safety – Multi-angle rearview camera, forward collision warning, and lane departure assist.
✅ Well-Maintained – Regularly serviced with records available.
Mileage: 195,300 km (mostly highway)
Exterior/Interior: Black exterior with a rare premium brown lather interior
Warranty: AVAILABLE FOR REASONABLE PRICES.
Performance: The V6 engine delivers power and efficiency, while SH-AWD ensures confidence in all weather.
Tech-Savvy: Packed with premium features for comfort and convenience.
Reliability: Acura’s reputation for durability makes this a smart long-term choice.
Don’t miss this opportunity! Contact M&L Autos today for a test drive.
📞 905-439-7689
📍 19-1400 Aimco Blvd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
🌐 WWW.MLAUTOS.CA
