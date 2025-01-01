Menu
<h3 style=font-weight: 500; font-size: 18.288px; line-height: 1.5; margin: 18.288px 0px 13.716px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=font-weight: 600;>2015 Acura TLX SH-AWD Tech Package | 3.5L V6 | 195,300 km | Premium Sedan</span></h3><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=margin: 13.716px 0px; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=font-weight: 600;>PRICED TO SELL!</span> M&L Autos is proud to offer this <span style=font-weight: 600;>well-maintained 2015 Acura TLX SH-AWD</span> equipped with the <span style=font-weight: 600;>Tech Package</span> and powered by a smooth <span style=font-weight: 600;>3.5L V6 engine</span>. This luxury sedan combines performance, advanced technology, and Acura’s legendary reliability—perfect for daily commuting or highway cruising.</p><h4 style=font-weight: 500; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; margin: 18.288px 0px 13.716px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=font-weight: 600;>KEY FEATURES:</span></h4><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=margin: 13.716px 0px; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;>✅ <span style=font-weight: 600;>SH-AWD (Super Handling All-Wheel Drive)</span> – Enhanced traction and cornering stability in all conditions.<br />✅ <span style=font-weight: 600;>Tech Package</span> – Includes Acura Navigation, ELS Premium Audio, Blind Spot Monitoring, and more.<br />✅ <span style=font-weight: 600;>3.5L V6 Engine</span> – 290 HP, paired with a responsive 9-speed automatic transmission.<br />✅ <span style=font-weight: 600;>Luxury Interior</span> – Heated leather seats, dual-zone climate control, push-button start, and premium finishes.<br />✅ <span style=font-weight: 600;>Advanced Safety</span> – Multi-angle rearview camera, forward collision warning, and lane departure assist.<br />✅ <span style=font-weight: 600;>Well-Maintained</span> – Regularly serviced with records available.</p><h4 style=font-weight: 500; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; margin: 18.288px 0px 13.716px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=font-weight: 600;>CONDITION & DETAILS:</span></h4><ul style=margin: 13.716px 0px; padding-left: 27.432px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16.002px; background-color: #ffffff;><li><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=line-height: 28.575px; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Mileage:</span> 195,300 km (mostly highway)</p></li><li style=margin-top: 4px;><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=line-height: 28.575px; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Exterior/Interior:</span> Black exterior with a rare premium brown lather interior</p></li><li style=margin-top: 4px;><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=line-height: 28.575px; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Warranty:</span> AVAILABLE FOR REASONABLE PRICES.</p></li></ul><h4 style=font-weight: 500; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; margin: 18.288px 0px 13.716px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=font-weight: 600;>WHY BUY THIS TLX?</span></h4><ul style=margin: 13.716px 0px; padding-left: 27.432px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16.002px; background-color: #ffffff;><li><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=line-height: 28.575px; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Performance:</span> The V6 engine delivers power and efficiency, while SH-AWD ensures confidence in all weather.</p></li><li style=margin-top: 4px;><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=line-height: 28.575px; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Tech-Savvy:</span> Packed with premium features for comfort and convenience.</p></li><li style=margin-top: 4px;><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=line-height: 28.575px; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Reliability:</span> Acura’s reputation for durability makes this a smart long-term choice.</p></li></ul><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=margin: 13.716px 0px; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Don’t miss this opportunity! Contact M&L Autos today for a test drive.</span></p><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=margin: 13.716px 0px; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;>📞 905-439-7689<br />📍 19-1400 Aimco Blvd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2<br />🌐 WWW.MLAUTOS.CA</p><p><span style=font-weight: 600;> </span></p>

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

VIN 19UUB3F59FA801532

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # AT1532
  • Mileage 195,300 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

