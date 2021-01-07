Menu
2015 Acura TLX

68,004 KM

Details Description Features

$17,688

+ tax & licensing
$17,688

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

2015 Acura TLX

2015 Acura TLX

Tech FINANCE AVAILABLE| NO ACCIDENTS| LOW MILEAGE

2015 Acura TLX

Tech FINANCE AVAILABLE| NO ACCIDENTS| LOW MILEAGE

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

$17,688

+ taxes & licensing

68,004KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6608195
  • Stock #: P5604A
  • VIN: 19UUB1F50FA802329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P5604A
  • Mileage 68,004 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 ACURA TLX TECH PKG! It just arrived in amazing condition with 68004 km, NO ACCIDENTS! It comes fully equipped with highly desirable features including, but not limited to: Automatic transmission Remote engine start Leather seats Memory seats Sunroof Navigation Heated front seats Heated rear seats Blind-spot monitoring system Lane assist Touch screen Auto-dimming rear-view mirror Dual-zone climate control Bluetooth Automatic on/off headlights Push start Homelink ELS premium audio Key-less entry And much more! Ask about our SAME DAY DELIVERY SERVICE! 99.99999% APPROVAL RATIO! ALL CREDIT TYPES ACCEPTED AT 401 DIXIE MAZDA. WE HAVE ONE OF THE HIGHEST APPROVAL RATIOS DUE TO THE EXPERIENCED FINANCIAL SERVICES SPECIALISTS WE HAVE IN HOUSE. BRUISED CREDIT BAD CREDIT NO CREDIT NEW TO THE COUNTRY 9-SIN CONSUMER PROPOSAL BANKRUPTCY Here at 401 Dixie Mazda, it is our mandate to provide a professional and hassle-free purchasing environment. Please feel free to call us and book your ZOOM-ZOOM experience. 401 Dixie Mazda is confident with our pricing, quality of products, and services. We provide a huge variety of new and pre-owned vehicles to choose from. 401 Dixie Mazda has been proudly serving customers from Mississauga, Brampton, Waterloo, Guelph, Markham, Scarborough, Richmond Hill, Oshawa, Toronto, North York, Thornhill, Newmarket, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara, North Bay, Sudbury, and London through the Dilawri Group of Companies.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Driver Side Airbag

More inventory From 401 Dixie Mazda

2017 Mazda CX-9 GS 1...
 66,221 KM
$25,488 + tax & lic
2015 Acura TLX Tech ...
 68,004 KM
$17,688 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GT...
 1,597 KM
$34,679 + tax & lic

401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

