2015 ACURA TLX TECH PKG! It just arrived in amazing condition with 68004 km, NO ACCIDENTS! It comes fully equipped with highly desirable features including, but not limited to: Automatic transmission Remote engine start Leather seats Memory seats Sunroof Navigation Heated front seats Heated rear seats Blind-spot monitoring system Lane assist Touch screen Auto-dimming rear-view mirror Dual-zone climate control Bluetooth Automatic on/off headlights Push start Homelink ELS premium audio Key-less entry And much more! Ask about our SAME DAY DELIVERY SERVICE! 99.99999% APPROVAL RATIO! ALL CREDIT TYPES ACCEPTED AT 401 DIXIE MAZDA. WE HAVE ONE OF THE HIGHEST APPROVAL RATIOS DUE TO THE EXPERIENCED FINANCIAL SERVICES SPECIALISTS WE HAVE IN HOUSE. BRUISED CREDIT BAD CREDIT NO CREDIT NEW TO THE COUNTRY 9-SIN CONSUMER PROPOSAL BANKRUPTCY Here at 401 Dixie Mazda, it is our mandate to provide a professional and hassle-free purchasing environment. Please feel free to call us and book your ZOOM-ZOOM experience. 401 Dixie Mazda is confident with our pricing, quality of products, and services. We provide a huge variety of new and pre-owned vehicles to choose from. 401 Dixie Mazda has been proudly serving customers from Mississauga, Brampton, Waterloo, Guelph, Markham, Scarborough, Richmond Hill, Oshawa, Toronto, North York, Thornhill, Newmarket, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara, North Bay, Sudbury, and London through the Dilawri Group of Companies.
