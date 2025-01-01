$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Audi A3
2.0T Technik
2015 Audi A3
2.0T Technik
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
140,124KM
VIN WAUFFRFF3F1089393
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,124 KM
Vehicle Description
HST and licensing will be extra
* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*
Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C
We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.
Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!
Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.
Apply for pre-approval today !!
At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.
* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*
Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C
We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.
Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!
Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.
Apply for pre-approval today !!
At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Seating
Leather Interior
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Additional Features
Electric Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From B Town Auto Sales
2018 McLaren 720S Performance 30,000 KM $299,888 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD LT Trail Boss 84,250 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Hyundai Elantra Luxury 34,128 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email B Town Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Call Dealer
844-902-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2015 Audi A3