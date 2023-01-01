2015 Audi A4

$17,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 6 , 0 1 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9588139

9588139 Stock #: 11812A

11812A VIN: WAUBFCFL1FN041546

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 11812A

Mileage 116,019 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Leather Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS ashtray Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Automatic Air Conditioning Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Immobilizer III Immobilizer Seating Leather Seats Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Rocker Panel Extensions Light tinted glass Coloured grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Wheels w/Silver Accents Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Tires: P245/40R18 AS Wheels: 8J x 18" 10 Y-Spoke Design Windows Sunroof Comfort air Convenience cruise tilt Remote Engine Start Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window Grid Diversity Antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Radio w/Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls Radio: Audi Concert w/SIRIUS Satellite -inc: Bluetooth phone preparation, 10 speakers, Audi sound system and Audi Music Interface Safety PERIMETER ALARM Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Mechanical Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 150 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 61 L Fuel Tank 80-Amp/Hr 380CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC TFSI Full-Time All-Wheel Additional Features BACK UP SENSORS Front And Rear Fog Lamps 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake AM / FM / CD Player

