$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Audi A4
S-Line Sunroof Heated Seats Remote Start
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
116,019KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9588139
- Stock #: 11812A
- VIN: WAUBFCFL1FN041546
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
This A4 proves there is no alternative to standing out. Subtle design elements make a bold statement with every line and angle from the grille to the rear bumper. A stunning interior fills you and thrills you with every touch. The growl of the motor will excite you to exhilarating drives. Every part of this A4 is a masterpiece, yet it still manages to become more than the sum of its parts.
This sedan has 116,019 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 220HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Alloy Wheels.
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Automatic Air Conditioning
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Immobilizer III Immobilizer
Leather Seats
Dual Power Seats
Alloy Wheels
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Light tinted glass
Coloured grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Tires: P245/40R18 AS
Wheels: 8J x 18" 10 Y-Spoke Design
Sunroof
air
cruise
tilt
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
Bluetooth
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Radio: Audi Concert w/SIRIUS Satellite -inc: Bluetooth phone preparation, 10 speakers, Audi sound system and Audi Music Interface
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
61 L Fuel Tank
80-Amp/Hr 380CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC TFSI
Full-Time All-Wheel
BACK UP SENSORS
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake
AM / FM / CD Player
