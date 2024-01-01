Menu
Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

Used
325,193KM
VIN WA1MGCFP7FA070580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 070580
  • Mileage 325,193 KM

Vehicle Description

AS IS

HST and licensing will be extra



Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Sun Roof

2015 Audi Q5