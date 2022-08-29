2015 BMW X1

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $15,985 + taxes & licensing 1 4 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Comfort Climate Control Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

