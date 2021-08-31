Menu
2015 BMW X3

99,577 KM

Details Description Features

$24,048

+ tax & licensing
$24,048

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

2015 BMW X3

2015 BMW X3

xDrive28i

2015 BMW X3

xDrive28i

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

$24,048

+ taxes & licensing

99,577KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7645720
  • Stock #: D44500
  • VIN: 5UXWX9C51F0D44500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # D44500
  • Mileage 99,577 KM

Vehicle Description

Premium Package Essential, 19inch Lt/Aly Wheels Y-Spoke 608, Fineline Anthracite Trim, Mineral Silver Metallic, Black Leatherette. Safety Checked

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

