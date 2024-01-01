Menu
Account
Sign In
2015 BUICK VERANO CONVINIENCE ECO-TECH WITH ONLY 154K!! FULLY LOADED! BACK-UP CAMERA! LANE-ASSIST! CRASH SENSORS! FRONT & REAR PARKING SENSORS! HEATED SEATS! FUEL EFFICIENT! LEATHER INTERIOR, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEAT, XM SAT. RADIO, BLUETOOTH, AUX, USB, KEY-LESS ENTRY, EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED. CALL AT 647-720-6145 VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM RAHMAN MOTORS 1000 DUNDAS ST EAST. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8 **PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

2015 Buick Verano

154,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Buick Verano

4dr Sdn Convenience | Eco-Tech! | Fully-Loaded! | Fuel efficient!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Buick Verano

4dr Sdn Convenience | Eco-Tech! | Fully-Loaded! | Fuel efficient!

Location

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-3554

  1. 11541720
  2. 11541720
  3. 11541720
  4. 11541720
  5. 11541720
  6. 11541720
  7. 11541720
  8. 11541720
  9. 11541720
  10. 11541720
  11. 11541720
  12. 11541720
  13. 11541720
  14. 11541720
  15. 11541720
  16. 11541720
  17. 11541720
  18. 11541720
  19. 11541720
  20. 11541720
  21. 11541720
  22. 11541720
  23. 11541720
  24. 11541720
  25. 11541720
  26. 11541720
  27. 11541720
  28. 11541720
  29. 11541720
  30. 11541720
  31. 11541720
  32. 11541720
  33. 11541720
  34. 11541720
  35. 11541720
  36. 11541720
  37. 11541720
  38. 11541720
  39. 11541720
  40. 11541720
  41. 11541720
  42. 11541720
  43. 11541720
  44. 11541720
  45. 11541720
  46. 11541720
  47. 11541720
  48. 11541720
  49. 11541720
  50. 11541720
  51. 11541720
  52. 11541720
  53. 11541720
  54. 11541720
  55. 11541720
  56. 11541720
Contact Seller

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
154,000KM
VIN 1G4PR5SK5F4161330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 BUICK VERANO CONVINIENCE ECO-TECH WITH ONLY 154K!! FULLY LOADED! BACK-UP CAMERA! LANE-ASSIST! CRASH SENSORS! FRONT & REAR PARKING SENSORS! HEATED SEATS! FUEL EFFICIENT! LEATHER INTERIOR, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEAT, XM SAT. RADIO, BLUETOOTH, AUX, USB, KEY-LESS ENTRY, EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED. CALL AT 647-720-6145 VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM RAHMAN MOTORS 1000 DUNDAS ST EAST. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8 **PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
STEERING WHEEL
Assist handles
Coat hooks
instrument panel
head restraints
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Content theft alarm
Theft-deterrent system
SHIFT KNOB

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Convenience

Console
Power Outlet

Safety

Air Bags
brake
Rear Vision Camera
safety belts
Trunk emergency release handle

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Suspension

Suspension

Exterior

COMPACT SPARE

Trim

Grille

Media / Nav / Comm

6-speaker system

Additional Features

Rear
Stabilitrak
Armrest
KEY
battery
door handles
WINDSHIELD
alternator
Visors
lamp
body-colour
front pretensioners
map pocket
headrests
ENGINE
brakes
Front
Interior
centre stack
steering column
horn
Exhaust Tip
Door Locks
Acoustic laminated glass
sill plates
Driver
130 amps
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Mouldings
driver and front passenger
Seat
Axle
blackwall
leather-wrapped
Tire
3-point
all seating positions
centre
front passenger and rear outboard
tilt and telescopic
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Electronic
Audio system feature
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren)
Wipers
rear child security
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
25mm hollow stabilizer bar
3-spoke
front intermittent
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions
includes Passenger Sensing System
rear centre
variable
maintenance free with rundown protection
2-way adjustable (up/down)
3.23 final drive ratio
solar absorbing
7 diagonal
bright
display
touch-screen
primary foldable
Sensor
driver instrument information enhanced
one colour
Wheel
colour
parking
humidity and windshield temperature
covered
front doors
front auxiliary
window surround
driver seatback
front passenger seatback
dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
rear centre position
T115/70R16
Heat ducts
height-adjustable includes pretensioners and load limiters
rear auxiliary
driver- and passenger-side rear
additional foldable
Black chrome/spectre Grey waterfall
premium finish with bright chrome surround and Buick tri-shield
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of laminated front and side glass along with numerous noise canceling acoustic treatments to reduce
Windshield style
activates on remote start
articulating with dual cup holders and storage
activates on remote start in 7 degrees Celsius or below
rear floor
Black cluster includes Black rings with silver accents
Ice Blue ambient
cup holders and overhead LED dome
door handle area
12-volt located in the centre console forward storage bin
12-volt located on the back of the centre console
front passenger 8-way manual
rear 60-40 split-folding with adjustable head restraints for outboard seating positions and integrated headrest for centre seating position
heavy-duty 512 cold-cranking amps
ECOTEC 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (180 hp [134.28 kW] @ 6700 rpm
171 lb-ft of torque [230.85 N-m] @ 4900 rpm)
chrome with oval dual wall
front independent MacPherson strut aluminum control arms with hydraulic bushings
rear Z-link
compound crank with Buick Tuned Watts for enhanced rear stability
dual-note high and low
for child safety seats in all 3 rear seating positions
driver and passenger (driver includes load limiter)
leather-wrapped with chrome trim plate bezel
16 x 4 (40.6 cm x 10.2 cm) steel
4-wheel disc 16 front and rear with Brake Assist
located on centre stack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rahman Motors

Used 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4dr Auto Limited | Fully Loaded! | Sun-roof! | Extra tires! for sale in Mississauga, ON
2008 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4dr Auto Limited | Fully Loaded! | Sun-roof! | Extra tires! 147,000 KM $8,499 + tax & lic
Used 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman AWD 4dr S ALL4 | Fully Loaded! for sale in Mississauga, ON
2011 MINI Cooper Countryman AWD 4dr S ALL4 | Fully Loaded! 147,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda Pilot 4WD 4dr EX-L | Fully Loaded! | Low km!! for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Honda Pilot 4WD 4dr EX-L | Fully Loaded! | Low km!! 119,000 KM $18,750 + tax & lic

Email Rahman Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rahman Motors

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-505-XXXX

(click to show)

416-505-3554

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

Rahman Motors

416-505-3554

Contact Seller
2015 Buick Verano