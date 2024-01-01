$10,499+ tax & licensing
2015 Buick Verano
4dr Sdn Convenience | Eco-Tech! | Fully-Loaded! | Fuel efficient!
Location
Rahman Motors
1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-505-3554
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 BUICK VERANO CONVINIENCE ECO-TECH WITH ONLY 154K!! FULLY LOADED! BACK-UP CAMERA! LANE-ASSIST! CRASH SENSORS! FRONT & REAR PARKING SENSORS! HEATED SEATS! FUEL EFFICIENT! LEATHER INTERIOR, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEAT, XM SAT. RADIO, BLUETOOTH, AUX, USB, KEY-LESS ENTRY, EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED. CALL AT 647-720-6145 VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM RAHMAN MOTORS 1000 DUNDAS ST EAST. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8 **PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**
Vehicle Features
