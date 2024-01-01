Menu
EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.

WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.

SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.

NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.

EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.Backup

Camera

STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.

DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.

GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.

COME FOR TEST DRIVE.

GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.

YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.

FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

2015 Buick Verano

222,000 KM

$5,820

+ tax & licensing
2015 Buick Verano

Base 4dr Sedan Automatic

2015 Buick Verano

Base 4dr Sedan Automatic

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

$5,820

+ taxes & licensing

Used
222,000KM
VIN 1G4PP5SK7F4140372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1G4PP5SK7F4140372
  • Mileage 222,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Entertainment System

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
