2015 Buick Verano

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 3 , 9 6 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8257707

8257707 Stock #: 148944AP

148944AP VIN: 1G4PR5SK8F4148944

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 148944AP

Mileage 113,963 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.