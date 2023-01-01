Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Cadillac ATS

58,413 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-241-9066

Contact Seller
2015 Cadillac ATS

2015 Cadillac ATS

2.0L Turbo

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Cadillac ATS

2.0L Turbo

Location

The Humberview Group

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

866-241-9066

  1. 9481665
  2. 9481665
  3. 9481665
  4. 9481665
  5. 9481665
  6. 9481665
  7. 9481665
  8. 9481665
  9. 9481665
  10. 9481665
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

58,413KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9481665
  • Stock #: 137679TAP

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,413 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Te...
 46,753 KM
$42,990 + tax & lic
2016 Acura MDX Navig...
 110,443 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 88,734 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Erin Mills

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

Call Dealer

866-241-XXXX

(click to show)

866-241-9066

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory