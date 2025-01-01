2015 Cadillac Escalade

Menu
<p data-start=156 data-end=222><strong data-start=156 data-end=222>🔥 OUTSTANDING CONDITION – PREMIUM LUXURY 8 PASSENGERS CADILLAC ESCALADE 🔥</strong></p><p data-start=224 data-end=472>Local, personal Ontario ownership! This Escalade has <strong data-start=277 data-end=303>never seen a hard life</strong> — meticulously cared for by a mature, old-school Cadillac enthusiast. <strong data-start=374 data-end=438>Top-of-the-line trim, fully loaded, and in immaculate shape.</strong> Don’t miss this rare opportunity!</p><p data-start=474 data-end=500><strong data-start=474 data-end=500>💎 VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:</strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=502 data-end=1590>✅ <strong data-start=504 data-end=522>6.2L V8 Engine</strong> – Smooth, powerful performance<br data-start=553 data-end=556 />✅ <strong data-start=558 data-end=592>8-Speed Automatic Transmission</strong> – Responsive & efficient</p><p data-start=502 data-end=1590>✅ <strong data-start=622 data-end=650>Premium Leather Interior</strong> – First-class luxury throughout<br data-start=682 data-end=685 />✅ <strong data-start=687 data-end=722>Heated & Ventilated Front Seats</strong> – Comfort in all seasons<br data-start=747 data-end=750 />✅ <strong data-start=752 data-end=779>Heated Second-Row Seats</strong> – Premium comfort for passengers<br data-start=812 data-end=815 />✅ <strong data-start=817 data-end=844>Power-Folding Third Row</strong> – Convenient cargo flexibility<br data-start=875 data-end=878 />✅ <strong data-start=880 data-end=910>20 Polished Chrome Wheels</strong> – Bold, aggressive styling<br data-start=937 data-end=940 />✅ <strong data-start=942 data-end=967>Magnetic Ride Control</strong> – Smooth, adaptive suspension<br data-start=997 data-end=1000 />✅ <strong data-start=1002 data-end=1031>Factory Navigation System</strong> – Stay on course<br data-start=1048 data-end=1051 />✅ <strong data-start=1053 data-end=1078>GM Trailering Package</strong> – Ready to tow with confidence<br data-start=1109 data-end=1112 />✅ <strong data-start=1114 data-end=1144>BOSE Surround Sound System</strong> – Premium audio experience<br data-start=1171 data-end=1174 />✅ <strong data-start=1176 data-end=1204>Tri-Zone Climate Control</strong> – Custom comfort for every seat<br data-start=1236 data-end=1239 />✅ <strong data-start=1241 data-end=1291>Blind Spot Monitoring & Lane Departure Warning</strong> – Enhanced safety<br data-start=1309 data-end=1312 />✅ <strong data-start=1314 data-end=1349>Backup Camera & Parking Sensors</strong> – Park with confidence<br data-start=1372 data-end=1375 />✅ <strong data-start=1377 data-end=1393>Remote Start</strong> – Comfort before you even step in<br data-start=1427 data-end=1430 />✅ <strong data-start=1432 data-end=1454>Sunroof / Moonroof</strong> – Let in light & fresh air<br data-start=1481 data-end=1484 />✅ <strong data-start=1486 data-end=1504>Power Liftgate</strong> – Easy access to cargo<br data-start=1527 data-end=1530 />✅ <strong data-start=1532 data-end=1569>Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start</strong> – Modern convenience</p><ul style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem 2.75rem; color: #333333; font-family: Montserrat, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; data-start=515 data-end=992><li style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=960 data-end=976><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=1148 data-end=1276><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold;> </strong><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=871 data-end=883>Pricing:</strong></p><ul style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem 2.75rem; data-start=886 data-end=1045><li style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=886 data-end=962><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=888 data-end=962>Sale Price + <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=901 data-end=909>$299</strong> for a <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=916 data-end=960>New Ontario Safety Standards Certificate + $12.50 Omvic Fee + HST </strong></p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=963 data-end=987><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=965 data-end=987> </p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=988 data-end=1045><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=990 data-end=1045><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1002 data-end=1045>$91 Licensing Fee (Includes New Plates)</strong></p></li></ul><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=1047 data-end=1176>We are your <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1059 data-end=1095>Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre</strong>, with <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1102 data-end=1124>new arrivals daily</strong> including quality pickup trucks and full-size SUVs.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=1178 data-end=1280><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1178 data-end=1211>Extended Warranties Available</strong> – Up to <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1220 data-end=1231>3 Years</strong> for added peace of mind (Ask sales for details).</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=1282 data-end=1450>? <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1285 data-end=1306>Please call ahead</strong> to make an appointment and confirm availability.<br style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=1355 data-end=1358 />? <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1361 data-end=1384>Visit us online at:</strong> <a class= style=box-sizing: border-box; background: transparent; color: #367dd9; text-decoration-line: none; href=http://www.mjcanadatruckscentre.ca/ target=_new rel=noopener data-start=1385 data-end=1450>www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca</a></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=1452 data-end=1496><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1452 data-end=1496>QUALITY & TRUST – MJCANADA TRUCKS CENTRE</strong></p></li></ul>

2015 Cadillac Escalade

119,212 KM

$34,998

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Cadillac Escalade

Premium Luxury 6.2L - 8 Passengers

12723807

2015 Cadillac Escalade

Premium Luxury 6.2L - 8 Passengers

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,998

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
119,212KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GYS4MKJ3FR667203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 119,212 KM

Vehicle Description

🔥 OUTSTANDING CONDITION – PREMIUM LUXURY 8 PASSENGERS CADILLAC ESCALADE 🔥

Local, personal Ontario ownership! This Escalade has never seen a hard life — meticulously cared for by a mature, old-school Cadillac enthusiast. Top-of-the-line trim, fully loaded, and in immaculate shape. Don’t miss this rare opportunity!

💎 VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:

 

✅ 6.2L V8 Engine – Smooth, powerful performance
✅ 8-Speed Automatic Transmission – Responsive & efficient

✅ Premium Leather Interior – First-class luxury throughout
✅ Heated & Ventilated Front Seats – Comfort in all seasons
✅ Heated Second-Row Seats – Premium comfort for passengers
✅ Power-Folding Third Row – Convenient cargo flexibility
✅ 20" Polished Chrome Wheels – Bold, aggressive styling
✅ Magnetic Ride Control – Smooth, adaptive suspension
✅ Factory Navigation System – Stay on course
✅ GM Trailering Package – Ready to tow with confidence
✅ BOSE Surround Sound System – Premium audio experience
✅ Tri-Zone Climate Control – Custom comfort for every seat
✅ Blind Spot Monitoring & Lane Departure Warning – Enhanced safety
✅ Backup Camera & Parking Sensors – Park with confidence
✅ Remote Start – Comfort before you even step in
✅ Sunroof / Moonroof – Let in light & fresh air
✅ Power Liftgate – Easy access to cargo
✅ Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start – Modern convenience

  •  Pricing:

    • Sale Price + $299 for a New Ontario Safety Standards Certificate + $12.50 Omvic Fee + HST

    •  

    • $91 Licensing Fee (Includes New Plates)

    We are your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre, with new arrivals daily including quality pickup trucks and full-size SUVs.

    Extended Warranties Available – Up to 3 Years for added peace of mind (Ask sales for details).

    ? Please call ahead to make an appointment and confirm availability.
    ? Visit us online at: www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca

    QUALITY & TRUST – MJCANADA TRUCKS CENTRE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Suspension

Air Suspension

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
$34,998

+ taxes & licensing>

2015 Cadillac Escalade