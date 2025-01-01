$34,998+ taxes & licensing
2015 Cadillac Escalade
Premium Luxury 6.2L - 8 Passengers
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
$34,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 119,212 KM
Vehicle Description
OUTSTANDING CONDITION – PREMIUM LUXURY 8 PASSENGERS CADILLAC ESCALADE
Local, personal Ontario ownership! This Escalade has never seen a hard life — meticulously cared for by a mature, old-school Cadillac enthusiast. Top-of-the-line trim, fully loaded, and in immaculate shape. Don’t miss this rare opportunity!
VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:
✅ 6.2L V8 Engine – Smooth, powerful performance
✅ 8-Speed Automatic Transmission – Responsive & efficient
✅ Premium Leather Interior – First-class luxury throughout
✅ Heated & Ventilated Front Seats – Comfort in all seasons
✅ Heated Second-Row Seats – Premium comfort for passengers
✅ Power-Folding Third Row – Convenient cargo flexibility
✅ 20" Polished Chrome Wheels – Bold, aggressive styling
✅ Magnetic Ride Control – Smooth, adaptive suspension
✅ Factory Navigation System – Stay on course
✅ GM Trailering Package – Ready to tow with confidence
✅ BOSE Surround Sound System – Premium audio experience
✅ Tri-Zone Climate Control – Custom comfort for every seat
✅ Blind Spot Monitoring & Lane Departure Warning – Enhanced safety
✅ Backup Camera & Parking Sensors – Park with confidence
✅ Remote Start – Comfort before you even step in
✅ Sunroof / Moonroof – Let in light & fresh air
✅ Power Liftgate – Easy access to cargo
✅ Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start – Modern convenience
Pricing:
Sale Price + $299 for a New Ontario Safety Standards Certificate + $12.50 Omvic Fee + HST
$91 Licensing Fee (Includes New Plates)
We are your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre, with new arrivals daily including quality pickup trucks and full-size SUVs.
Extended Warranties Available – Up to 3 Years for added peace of mind (Ask sales for details).
? Please call ahead to make an appointment and confirm availability.
? Visit us online at: www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca
QUALITY & TRUST – MJCANADA TRUCKS CENTRE
