2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Platinum Fully Appointed
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Chrystal Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Orange
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 157,221 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum — Rare spec, class-leading design, low kms. Crystal Black Metallic over orange (Kona Brown-style) leather. No accidents or damage reported according to the verified CARFAX history report. Fully equipped and in outstanding shape and condition—luxury and performance in one. OPTIONS/FEATURES: 6.2L V8, 4×4/AWD, Platinum-grade interior trim, premium leather with heated/ventilated front seats, heated 2nd-row captain’s chairs, power-folding 3rd row (7-passenger), CUE navigation with large touchscreen, Bose premium audio, Bluetooth/USB, rearview camera with front/rear parking sensors, head-up display, power sunroof, tri-zone climate control, adaptive/auto-leveling suspension,DVD including front headrest and headliner screens, lane-change/blind-spot alerts & forward collision alert (where equipped), keyless entry with push-button start & remote start, hands-free power liftgate, power-adjustable pedals & memory seats, power-retractable running boards (where equipped), 22-inch alloy wheels, LED/HID lighting, and rear entertainment package (where equipped). Certified and professionally reconditioned—ready for its next owner.
Pricing: Sale price plus $299 Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, $22 OMVIC fee, HST, and $91 licensing fee including new plates.
Extended warranties are available for up to 3 years for extra charge please ask sales for details.
Please call us today at 416-829-7525 to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit us online at www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca
QUALITY AND TRUST FOR OVER 30 YEARS
OUR DEALERSHIP LOCATED AT 1820 SHAWSON DRIVE UNIT 6-7-8, MISSISSAUGA
Vehicle Features
416-829-7525