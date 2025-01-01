Menu
2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum — Rare spec, class-leading design, low kms. Crystal Black Metallic over orange (Kona Brown-style) leather. No accidents or damage reported according to the verified CARFAX history report. Fully equipped and in outstanding shape and condition—luxury and performance in one. OPTIONS/FEATURES: 6.2L V8, 4×4/AWD, Platinum-grade interior trim, premium leather with heated/ventilated front seats, heated 2nd-row captain's chairs, power-folding 3rd row (7-passenger), CUE navigation with large touchscreen, Bose premium audio, Bluetooth/USB, rearview camera with front/rear parking sensors, head-up display, power sunroof, tri-zone climate control, adaptive/auto-leveling suspension,DVD including front headrest and headliner screens, lane-change/blind-spot alerts & forward collision alert (where equipped), keyless entry with push-button start & remote start, hands-free power liftgate, power-adjustable pedals & memory seats, power-retractable running boards (where equipped), 22-inch alloy wheels, LED/HID lighting, and rear entertainment package (where equipped). Certified and professionally reconditioned—ready for its next owner.

Pricing: Sale price plus $299 Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, $22 OMVIC fee, HST, and $91 licensing fee including new plates.

At M J Canada Trucks Centre we are proud to be your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre with new arrivals daily, specializing in quality trucks and full-size SUVs.Extended warranties are available for up to 3 years for extra charge please ask sales for details.

Please call us today at 416-829-7525 to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit us online at www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca

QUALITY AND TRUST FOR OVER 30 YEARS

OUR DEALERSHIP LOCATED AT 1820 SHAWSON DRIVE UNIT 6-7-8, MISSISSAUGA

157,221 KM

$35,998

+ taxes & licensing
M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
157,221KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GYS4UKJ5FR668062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chrystal Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Orange
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 157,221 KM

Vehicle Description

 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum — Rare spec, class-leading design, low kms. Crystal Black Metallic over orange (Kona Brown-style) leather. No accidents or damage reported according to the verified CARFAX history report. Fully equipped and in outstanding shape and condition—luxury and performance in one. OPTIONS/FEATURES: 6.2L V8, 4×4/AWD, Platinum-grade interior trim, premium leather with heated/ventilated front seats, heated 2nd-row captain’s chairs, power-folding 3rd row (7-passenger), CUE navigation with large touchscreen, Bose premium audio, Bluetooth/USB, rearview camera with front/rear parking sensors, head-up display, power sunroof, tri-zone climate control, adaptive/auto-leveling suspension,DVD including front headrest and headliner screens, lane-change/blind-spot alerts & forward collision alert (where equipped), keyless entry with push-button start & remote start, hands-free power liftgate, power-adjustable pedals & memory seats, power-retractable running boards (where equipped), 22-inch alloy wheels, LED/HID lighting, and rear entertainment package (where equipped). Certified and professionally reconditioned—ready for its next owner. 

Pricing: Sale price plus $299 Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, $22 OMVIC fee, HST, and $91 licensing fee including new plates.

At M J Canada Trucks Centre we are proud to be your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre with new arrivals daily, specializing in quality trucks and full-size SUVs.Extended warranties are available for up to 3 years for extra charge please ask sales for details.

Please call us today at 416-829-7525 to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit us online at www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca

QUALITY AND TRUST FOR OVER 30 YEARS

 OUR DEALERSHIP LOCATED AT 1820 SHAWSON DRIVE UNIT 6-7-8, MISSISSAUGA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Suspension

Air Suspension

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage

