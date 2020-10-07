2015 Chevrolet City Express

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Luggage Rack Tire Pressure Monitor Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.