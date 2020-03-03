6600 Turner Valley Road, Mississauga, ON L5N 5Z1
Just arrived on trade! Clean Carfax Report, Accident-free, Local Ontario and One Owner! Addison Serviced Cruze!
The compact 2015 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a price that makes it easy to live with. Who says low-cost compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This sedan has 103,894 kms. It's tungsten metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Cruze's trim level is 2LT. The 2LT combines sophisticated styling and fuel efficiency while providing a sporty and fun driving experience. It is packed with innovative features including power sunroof, leather seats which are heated in front, an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, 6-way power adjustable driver seat, a 9-speaker Pioneer premium audio system with amplifier, leather-wrapped steering wheel, the MyLink infotainment system with Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 1px69, Gxg3 - Tungsten (met).
