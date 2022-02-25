Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

57,038 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-637-1098

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2LS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2LS

Location

The Humberview Group

2600 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1X3

877-637-1098

  1. 8349051
  2. 8349051
  3. 8349051
  4. 8349051
  5. 8349051
  6. 8349051
  7. 8349051
  8. 8349051
  9. 8349051
  10. 8349051
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

57,038KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8349051
  • Stock #: 495P
  • VIN: 1G1PL5SH7F7118495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 495P
  • Mileage 57,038 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2018 Toyota Camry SE
 41,299 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Mitsubishi RVR SE
 52,286 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape Tit...
 165,210 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Mississauga Kia

2600 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1X3

Call Dealer

877-637-XXXX

(click to show)

877-637-1098

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory