Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

118,858 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-241-9066

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Equinox

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

Location

The Humberview Group

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

866-241-9066

  1. 10167678
  2. 10167678
  3. 10167678
  4. 10167678
  5. 10167678
  6. 10167678
  7. 10167678
  8. 10167678
  9. 10167678
  10. 10167678
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
118,858KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10167678
  • Stock #: 337892AP

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 337892AP
  • Mileage 118,858 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Mazda CX-5 GS |...
 77,638 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Legacy 2...
 86,585 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic
2019 Lincoln MKC Res...
 67,449 KM
$33,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Erin Mills

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

Call Dealer

866-241-XXXX

(click to show)

866-241-9066

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory