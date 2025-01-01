Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !! BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING. SAFETY CERTIFICATION FOR $299. NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL. EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER SEATS HEATED SEATS leather seats sunroof,POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES. DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE. GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE. COME FOR TEST DRIVE. GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD. YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT. FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

205,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,200

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT Front-wheel Drive Automatic

Watch This Vehicle
12715455

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT Front-wheel Drive Automatic

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

  1. 12715455
  2. 12715455
  3. 12715455
  4. 12715455
  5. 12715455
  6. 12715455
  7. 12715455
  8. 12715455
  9. 12715455
  10. 12715455
  11. 12715455
  12. 12715455
  13. 12715455
  14. 12715455
  15. 12715455
  16. 12715455
  17. 12715455
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,200

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
205,000KM
VIN 1GNALCEK7FZ101295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Other
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !! BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING. SAFETY CERTIFICATION FOR $299. NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL. EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER SEATS HEATED SEATS leather seats sunroof,POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES. DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE. GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE. COME FOR TEST DRIVE. GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD. YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT. FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gardiner Motors

Used 2012 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT 4dr Sedan Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT 4dr Sedan Automatic 186,000 KM $3,820 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Escape SE 4dr Front-wheel Drive Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Ford Escape SE 4dr Front-wheel Drive Automatic 212,000 KM $5,400 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Altima 4dr Sedan I4 CVT 2.5 for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Nissan Altima 4dr Sedan I4 CVT 2.5 177,000 KM $5,820 + tax & lic

Email Gardiner Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-354-XXXX

(click to show)

647-354-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,200

+ taxes & licensing>

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2015 Chevrolet Equinox