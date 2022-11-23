2015 Chevrolet Equinox

Steering Wheel Controls

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Remote Vehicle Starter System

Steering column, tilt and telescopic

Seats, heated driver and front passenger

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night

Armrest, rear centre with dual cup holders

Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboards

Compass display included in Driver Information Centre (DIC) (Not available with (UE0) OnStar delete.)

Console, front centre with armrest and concealed storage

Cupholders, 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in centre armrest with 1 bottle holder in each door

Defogger, rear-window electric

Instrumentation includes speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature and tachometer

Map pocket, front seatback, driver and front passenger

Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt includes 1 front of console, 1 in console, 1 in back of console and 1 in cargo area.

Seat, rear, 2-way fore/aft adjustment with 60/40 split seatback and 3-way recline

Windows, power with Express-Down on all 4 doors

Air conditioning, automatic climate control

Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, centre-mounted dome, rear cargo area, dual front map lights, ambient lighting on centre stack surround, and centre console cupholders (Includes ambient lighting on instrument panel and centre console.)