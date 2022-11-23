$8,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
LT Backup Camera Heated Seats Remote Start
Location
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
272,606KM
Used
- VIN: 2GNALBEK0F6299045
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 272,606 KM
Vehicle Description
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
The 2015 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 272,606 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Back Up Camera.
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
Rear Vision Camera
Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Brakes, brake assist
Brakes, Hill Start-Assist (HSA)
Safety belts 3-point, driver and right-front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners
OnStar with 4G LTE provides a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet (Deleted when (UE0) OnStar delete is ordered. Services and connectivity may vary by model and conditions. 4G LTE service is available in select markets. Terms and condition...
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Alloy Wheels
Grille, charcoal with chrome surround
Headlamps, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control
Door handles, body-colour
Bumpers, front and rear body-colour with Charcoal lowers
Liftgate, rear manual with fixed glass
Mouldings, Charcoal lower rocker
Tire, compact spare with steel wheel
Wiper, rear variable-speed, intermittent with washer
Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washer.
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Luggage rack side rails, roof-mounted, Charcoal
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Armrest, rear centre with dual cup holders
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboards
Compass display included in Driver Information Centre (DIC) (Not available with (UE0) OnStar delete.)
Console, front centre with armrest and concealed storage
Cupholders, 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in centre armrest with 1 bottle holder in each door
Defogger, rear-window electric
Instrumentation includes speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature and tachometer
Map pocket, front seatback, driver and front passenger
Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt includes 1 front of console, 1 in console, 1 in back of console and 1 in cargo area.
Seat, rear, 2-way fore/aft adjustment with 60/40 split seatback and 3-way recline
Windows, power with Express-Down on all 4 doors
Air conditioning, automatic climate control
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, centre-mounted dome, rear cargo area, dual front map lights, ambient lighting on centre stack surround, and centre console cupholders (Includes ambient lighting on instrument panel and centre console.)
Seat adjuster front, driver 8-way power with power lumbar
air
cruise
tilt
Remote Engine Start
Bluetooth
Antenna, roof-mounted
Audio system feature, 80-watt 6-speaker system mid-range speakers in each door and tweeters in the A-pillars. (Upgradeable to (UZ8) Pioneer premium 8-speaker sound system.)
Cloth Seats
Alternator, 120 amps
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Battery, maintenance free with rundown protection, 525 CCA
E10 Fuel capable (May be upgraded to (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capable.)
Exhaust, single
Suspension, front independent MacPherson strut with stabilizer bar, optimally-tuned shocks and hydraulic-ride bushings in front control arms
Suspension, rear independent multi-link with hydraulic rear trailing arm links and stabilizer bar
Suspension, Refined Ride
Drivetrain, front-wheel drive
Engine, 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm)
GVWR, 4960 lbs. (2250 kg) (Requires front-wheel drive vehicles and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)
Axle, 3.23 final drive ratio (Requires 1LH26 model and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)
BACK UP CAMERA
Driver's Power Seat
AM / FM / CD Player
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5