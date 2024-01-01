2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><img src=https://cdn.carfax.ca/vehicle-history/images/1.0.0/Badges/one-owner@1x.svg alt=One Owner />    <img src=https://cdn.carfax.ca/vehicle-history/images/1.0.0/Badges/accident-free@1x.svg alt=Accident Free /></p><p style=background-color: #ffffff;>EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN TRUCK, WELL KEPT AND BABYSITTED BY PROUD MATURE OWNERSHIP SINCE DAY ONE ..</p><p style=background-color: #ffffff;>NO ACCIDENT OR DAMAGE REPORTED ACCORDING TO CARFAX HISTORY REPORT (VERIFIED) COPY OF THE REPORT SUMMARY ATTACHED TO THESE AD PICTURES.</p><p style=background-color: #ffffff;>LT WELL EQUIPPED TRUCK, 5.3 LITRE V8 ENGINE, 4WD, 6.5 FT BOX, BED LINER, HIGH END LEER PAINT TO MATICH FIBREGLASS CAB, GM TRAILERING PACKAGE, LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, DRIVER POWER SEAT, RUNNING BOARDS, ALLOYS, KEYLESS ENTRY & KEYLESS REMOTE START. </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE</strong></p>

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

142,462 KM

Details Description Features

$22,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 4WD 6.5 FT BOX

Watch This Vehicle
12016978

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 4WD 6.5 FT BOX

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

  1. 1734183649
  2. 1734183662
  3. 1734183694
  4. 1734183697
  5. 1734183762
  6. 1734183762
  7. 1734183762
  8. 1734183763
  9. 1734183757
  10. 1734183762
  11. 1734183762
  12. 1734183761
  13. 1734183801
  14. 1734183801
  15. 1734183801
  16. 1734183801
  17. 1734183798
  18. 1734183801
  19. 1734183801
  20. 1734183801
  21. 1734183801
  22. 1734183801
  23. 1734183801
  24. 1734183801
  25. 1734183836
  26. 1734183838
  27. 1734183837
  28. 1734183837
  29. 1734183839
  30. 1734183839
  31. 1734183839
  32. 1734183836
  33. 1734183839
  34. 1734183838
  35. 1734183852
  36. 1734183876
  37. 1734183875
  38. 1734183877
  39. 1734183875
  40. 1734183875
  41. 1734183876
  42. 1734183877
  43. 1734183877
  44. 1734183918
  45. 1734183918
  46. 1734183918
  47. 1734183919
  48. 1734183919
  49. 1734183918
  50. 1734183918
  51. 1734183918
  52. 1734183956
  53. 1734183957
  54. 1734183957
  55. 1734183956
  56. 1734183956
  57. 1734183956
  58. 1734183956
  59. 1734183957
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
142,462KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GCVKREC3FZ171160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Switchblade Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14246-E
  • Mileage 142,462 KM

Vehicle Description

    

EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN TRUCK, WELL KEPT AND BABYSITTED BY PROUD MATURE OWNERSHIP SINCE DAY ONE ..

NO ACCIDENT OR DAMAGE REPORTED ACCORDING TO CARFAX HISTORY REPORT (VERIFIED) COPY OF THE REPORT SUMMARY ATTACHED TO THESE AD PICTURES.

LT WELL EQUIPPED TRUCK, 5.3 LITRE V8 ENGINE, 4WD, 6.5 FT BOX, BED LINER, HIGH END LEER PAINT TO MATICH FIBREGLASS CAB, GM TRAILERING PACKAGE, LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, DRIVER POWER SEAT, RUNNING BOARDS, ALLOYS, KEYLESS ENTRY & KEYLESS REMOTE START. 

Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From M&J Canada Inc

Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4WD 6.5 FT BOX for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4WD 6.5 FT BOX 142,462 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Tacoma SR5 Double CAB 4WD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 Toyota Tacoma SR5 Double CAB 4WD 196,117 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 crew cab SLT 6.5 Ft Fully Loaded for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 crew cab SLT 6.5 Ft Fully Loaded 151,190 KM $33,998 + tax & lic

Email M&J Canada Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-829-XXXX

(click to show)

416-829-7525

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500