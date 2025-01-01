2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
<p style=background-color: #ffffff;><img src=https://cdn.carfax.ca/vehicle-history/images/1.0.0/Badges/low-kilometers@1x.svg alt=Low Kilometers /><img src=https://cdn.carfax.ca/vehicle-history/images/1.0.0/Badges/accident-free@1x.svg alt=Accident Free /></p><p style=background-color: #ffffff;> </p><p style=background-color: #ffffff;>UNIQUE SILVERADO CREW CAB LT REAR WHEEL DRIVE PEARL WHITE METALLIC EXTERIOR OVER TWO TONE CASHMERE AND BROWN INTERIOR, V8 5.3 LITRE ENGINE SHORT BOX WELL DRESSED TRUCK INCLUDING TRAILER HITCH / SPRAY IN BEDLINER / ALUMINUM HARD TONNEAU COVER / RUNNING BOARDS / BACKUP ASSIST / LEATHER STEERING WHEEL / DRIVERS POWER SEAT / KEYLESS ENTRY /TINTED WINDOWS / ETC. </p><p style=background-color: #ffffff;>NO REPORTED DAMAGE OR ACCIDENT ACCORDING TO CARFAX HISTORY REPORT (VERIFIED) SHOWING AS A ONTARIO PERSONAL OWNERSHIP INCLUDING GREAT SERVICE HISTORY BY GM DEALERSHIP,  VERY ELEGANT SHAPE AND CONDITION.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: small; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;>Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE</strong></p>

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

149,863 KM

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Crew Cab LT - Unique

12214863

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Crew Cab LT - Unique

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
149,863KM
Good Condition
Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500