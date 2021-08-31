Menu
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

193,767 KM

Details Description Features

$25,998

+ tax & licensing
$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT- Z71 6.5 Feet Box

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT- Z71 6.5 Feet Box

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

193,767KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 7590589
  Stock #: 13254M
  VIN: 1GCVKREC4FZ202125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour VICTORY RED
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 193,767 KM

Vehicle Description

LT - Z71 Off Road Package - 5.3 Litre Engine Over 4WD 6 Passengers 6.5 Feet Box, Proud Ontario Ownership for personal use since day one, Outstanding Shape & Condition. Carfax history report verified.

Stylish comforable ride and highly safty rated truck, Nice balance between a people-hauler and a workhorse and good corporate sibling. 

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.

Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, please ask sales for details.

As essential services we here to serve by appointments only, Please contact us before making arrangements before you arrive.

We are the trucks centre to look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

