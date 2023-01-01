$18,888+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT CREW CAB - TRADE IN SPECIAL
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9580621
- Stock #: 13783E
- VIN: 3GCUKREC3FG456159
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour VICTORY RED
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 271,820 KM
Vehicle Description
Very Elegant Condition, Mileage Make No Justice To This Truck, No Accidents A Proud Local Ontario Ownership Since New According To Car-Fax History Report ( Verified ) Copy Of The First History Report Attached With This Add Pictures.
Vicory Red Metallic Exterior Over Graphite Interior, 5.3 Litre V8 - 4WD .
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.
Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
Pre-Owned Certified
Vehicle Features
