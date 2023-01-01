2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,888 + taxes & licensing 2 7 1 , 8 2 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9580621

9580621 Stock #: 13783E

13783E VIN: 3GCUKREC3FG456159

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour VICTORY RED

Interior Colour Graphite

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 271,820 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Tow Hooks Privacy Glass Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.