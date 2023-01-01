Menu
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

271,820 KM

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT CREW CAB - TRADE IN SPECIAL

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT CREW CAB - TRADE IN SPECIAL

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

271,820KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9580621
  Stock #: 13783E
  VIN: 3GCUKREC3FG456159

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour VICTORY RED
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 271,820 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Elegant Condition, Mileage Make No Justice To This Truck,  No Accidents A  Proud Local Ontario Ownership Since New According To Car-Fax History Report ( Verified ) Copy Of The First History Report Attached With This Add Pictures.

Vicory Red Metallic Exterior Over Graphite Interior, 5.3 Litre V8 - 4WD .

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

 

Pre-Owned Certified

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

