Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

78,500 KM

Details Description Features

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Sonic

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

LT Camera/Bluetooth/Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

LT Camera/Bluetooth/Heated Seats

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

  1. 8665624
  2. 8665624
  3. 8665624
  4. 8665624
  5. 8665624
  6. 8665624
  7. 8665624
  8. 8665624
  9. 8665624
  10. 8665624
  11. 8665624
  12. 8665624
  13. 8665624
  14. 8665624
Contact Seller

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

78,500KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8665624
  • Stock #: 6558
  • VIN: 1G1JC5SH0F4182369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,500 KM

Vehicle Description

  Call* 905-290-1319  TEXT 289-203-9541 - CHAT https://goo.gl/H3RoaU Backup Camera, Air-conditioning, Bluetooth, Power Locks, Power Windows, and more *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available. OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles. No payments for 6 months interest accrues during this period, financing from 5.99%, terms up to 84 months are OAC.  All promotional items, such as the portable gps are subject to product availability and are available on advertised pricing only. We also offer our optional amazing certification package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, undercoating, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate cost and more. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2012 2013 2014 2016 Chevrolet Optra, Cruze, Ford Focus Fiesta Toyota Corolla Honda Fit Honda Civic Nissan Sentra model see our website. Price plus applicable taxes. Please contact dealer for more details. Special sale price listed available to finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment .

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autotech Emporium

2014 Hyundai Tucson ...
 99,757 KM
$12,998 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Murano S...
 126,368 KM
$20,998 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla ...
 165,859 KM
$15,888 + tax & lic

Email Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

Call Dealer

905-290-XXXX

(click to show)

905-290-1319

Alternate Numbers
Text: 289-203-9541
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory