$12,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-290-1319
2015 Chevrolet Sonic
LT Camera/Bluetooth/Heated Seats
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$12,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8665624
- Stock #: 6558
- VIN: 1G1JC5SH0F4182369
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Call* 905-290-1319 TEXT 289-203-9541 - CHAT https://goo.gl/H3RoaU Backup Camera, Air-conditioning, Bluetooth, Power Locks, Power Windows, and more *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available. OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles. No payments for 6 months interest accrues during this period, financing from 5.99%, terms up to 84 months are OAC. All promotional items, such as the portable gps are subject to product availability and are available on advertised pricing only. We also offer our optional amazing certification package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, undercoating, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate cost and more. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2012 2013 2014 2016 Chevrolet Optra, Cruze, Ford Focus Fiesta Toyota Corolla Honda Fit Honda Civic Nissan Sentra model see our website. Price plus applicable taxes. Please contact dealer for more details. Special sale price listed available to finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment .
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.