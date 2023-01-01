Menu
2015 Chevrolet Spark

79,179 KM

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

2015 Chevrolet Spark

2015 Chevrolet Spark

1LT CVT BLUETOOTH | CRUISE CONTROL | CLEAN!!

2015 Chevrolet Spark

1LT CVT BLUETOOTH | CRUISE CONTROL | CLEAN!!

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

79,179KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Stock #: APR9151

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,179 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2015 Chevy Spark 1LT Hatchback: Unleash the perfect blend of style, efficiency, and excitement in every drive!



Finished in a Blue exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 15 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 1.2L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission.



Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including steering wheel-mounted controls, A/C, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth, traction control, power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2015 Chevy Spark 1LT Hatchbackwill bring!





Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Tachometer

CVT

