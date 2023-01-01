$14,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
877-879-0091
2015 Chevrolet Spark
1LT CVT BLUETOOTH | CRUISE CONTROL | CLEAN!!
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
877-879-0091
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10435728
- Stock #: APR9151
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # APR9151
- Mileage 79,179 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2015 Chevy Spark 1LT Hatchback: Unleash the perfect blend of style, efficiency, and excitement in every drive!
Finished in a Blue exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 15 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 1.2L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission.
Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including steering wheel-mounted controls, A/C, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth, traction control, power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2015 Chevy Spark 1LT Hatchbackwill bring!
Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.